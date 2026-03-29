Oscar Piastri Finally Returns to the Track with Comeback Performance

To say Oscar Piastri has had a 'tough go of it' starting the 2026 Formula 1 season would be an understatement. The Australian Driver crashed on the reconnaissance laps before the start of the Australian Grand Prix and was pulled from contention alongside his McLaren teammate, Lando Norris, before the start of the Chinese Grand Prix.

While Piastri has spent much of his 2026 so far watching Grand Prix racing rather than competing, the McLaren showed real pace throughout the three practice sessions of the Japanese Grand Prix weekend. This was all topped off by a 3rd-place qualifying position, just behind the two Mercedes.

After a magnificent start that propelled Piastri up the order into the race lead, Piastri only lost one net position during the race and in his grand return to the track, finishing P2 and on the podium. A massive reprieve for a man whose luck had nearly run out.

Piastri Returns to the Podium

Oscar Piastri Mclaren | IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

For the first time in several weeks, Piastri looked elated to be exiting an F1 car – this time with a trek up to the cooldown room and podium. It wasn't entirely smooth sailing for the McLaren driver, though, throughout the race.

Piastri had a strong start and managed to fend off the Mercedes of George Russell for more than 20 laps, with radio messages to the team saying he thought he could win the race if he kept up his pace and defending.

However, with Oliver Bearman's 50G crash on Lap 21, Piastri had already pitted for fresh tires. Antonelli, who had not yet pitted, cycled through ahead of Piastri to take the lead and finish with more than a 13-second gap over Piastri.

Even so, Piastri remarked that he was overall happy with how the car felt throughout the weekend and where he ended up in the end of the race.

"It would have been really interesting to see what would have happened without that. I think I could keep George behind. Just before the stops we're actually pulling away a little bit again. A shame that we never got to see what would have happened, but I think for us at this point to be disappointed about finishing second is a pretty good place to be." Oscar Piastri, P2

The point has been made by Piastri and McLaren that the fight can indeed be brought to the Mercedes with a proper strategy for energy deployment and a heavy reliance on defensive skills.

Piastri did say earlier in the weekend that the team may be better suited for a track like Japan, especially one that has not changed at all in several decades.

"I think maybe this track suits us a little bit better and I think we've been able to exploit the power unit a bit better and just optimize things a bit more than Melbourne and even China a little bit." Oscar Piastri, P2

F1 returns in Miami in one month, where the true pace of the McLaren after expected upgrades will be put to the test on a track that they have traditionally dominated.