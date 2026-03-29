F1 Standings After the Japanese Grand Prix 2026
The Japanese Grand Prix was the first that we saw all 22 drivers take the lights in the third race of the new regulation era of Formula 1.
Yet again, it was the young Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes who took the win. It is his second career win after the last time out at the Chinese Grand Prix. He is now officially the youngest championship leader in the history of Formula 1.
As it stands, Mercedes dominance still holds strong, but if the Japanese Grand Prix proved anything, the Mercedes cars are 'beatable' with both Piastri and Leclerc finishing ahead of senior teammate George Russell.
F1 Standings - Drivers' Standings after the Japanese Grand Prix
Position/ Driver
Points
1. Kimi Antonelli
72
2. George Russell
63
3. Charles Leclerc
49
4. Lewis Hamilton
41
5. Lando Norris
25
6. Oscar Piastri
21
7. Oliver Bearman
17
8. Pierre Gasly
15
9. Max Verstappen
12
10. Liam Lawson
10
11. Isack Hadjar
4
12. Arvid Lindblad
4
13. Carlos Sainz
2
14. Gabriel Bortoleto
2
15. Franco Colapinto
1
16. Esteban Ocon
1
17. Nico Hulkenberg
0
18. Alex Albon
0
19. Valtteri Bottas
0
20. Sergio Pérez
0
21. Fernando Alonso
0
22. Lance Stroll
0
The most notable 'win' of the weekend, other than Kimi Antonelli, of course, is Oscar Piastri's second-place podium finish. The McLaren team has struggled overall, missing the Chinese Grand Prix entirely. However, Piastri hadn't even started a race until today. He has shot up the championship order to sixth.
It was Haas' Oliver Bearman who fell out of his fifth-placed position in the points with his 50g mid-race crash that left him unable to stand upon exiting the car. While Bearman has been cleared by medical staff, he has only dropped to seventh in the Drivers' standings.
The question also stands about Red Bull's performance with their four-time World Champion, Max Verstappen, sitting at ninth in the drivers' standings behind both the Haas of Oliver Bearman and the Alpine of Pierre Gasly. Can they make up some pace before Miami?
F1 Standings - Constructors' Standings After the Japanese Grand Prix
Position/ Team
Points
1. Mercedes
135
2. Ferrari
90
3. McLaren
46
4. Haas
18
5. Red Bull
17
6. Alpine
17
7. Racing Bulls (VCARB)
14
8. Audi
2
9. Williams
2
10. Cadillac
0
11. Aston Martin
0
In a similar vein to the drivers' standings, the top three teams have emerged this year in the form of Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren. Last time out, Haas was only one point back from the back-to-back Constructors' Champions, McLaren, but with Piastri's participation (and podium), that gap has widened massively.
With another stunning performance from Gasly, Alpine is now tied in points with Red Bull. Although Red Bull brought a 'major' floor upgrade, the pace still wasn't there for Verstappen or Hadjar, who only took home four points this weekend. Only three points separate Red Bull from their 'sister team' Racing Bulls.
Taking up the rear, of course, are Aston Martin and Cadillac. Stroll retired this race due to a hydraulic issue, but it remains to be seen if the team will be able to bring their car and power unit into fighting shape before Miami, one month from now.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade. Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing. She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science. She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow. You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.