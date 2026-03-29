F1 Standings After the Japanese Grand Prix 2026

The Japanese Grand Prix was the first that we saw all 22 drivers take the lights in the third race of the new regulation era of Formula 1.

Yet again, it was the young Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes who took the win. It is his second career win after the last time out at the Chinese Grand Prix. He is now officially the youngest championship leader in the history of Formula 1.

As it stands, Mercedes dominance still holds strong, but if the Japanese Grand Prix proved anything, the Mercedes cars are 'beatable' with both Piastri and Leclerc finishing ahead of senior teammate George Russell.

F1 Standings - Drivers' Standings after the Japanese Grand Prix

Position/ Driver Points 1. Kimi Antonelli 72 2. George Russell 63 3. Charles Leclerc 49 4. Lewis Hamilton 41 5. Lando Norris 25 6. Oscar Piastri 21 7. Oliver Bearman 17 8. Pierre Gasly 15 9. Max Verstappen 12 10. Liam Lawson 10 11. Isack Hadjar 4 12. Arvid Lindblad 4 13. Carlos Sainz 2 14. Gabriel Bortoleto 2 15. Franco Colapinto 1 16. Esteban Ocon 1 17. Nico Hulkenberg 0 18. Alex Albon 0 19. Valtteri Bottas 0 20. Sergio Pérez 0 21. Fernando Alonso 0 22. Lance Stroll 0

The most notable 'win' of the weekend, other than Kimi Antonelli, of course, is Oscar Piastri's second-place podium finish. The McLaren team has struggled overall, missing the Chinese Grand Prix entirely. However, Piastri hadn't even started a race until today. He has shot up the championship order to sixth.

Oscar Piastri McLaren | IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

It was Haas' Oliver Bearman who fell out of his fifth-placed position in the points with his 50g mid-race crash that left him unable to stand upon exiting the car. While Bearman has been cleared by medical staff, he has only dropped to seventh in the Drivers' standings.

The question also stands about Red Bull's performance with their four-time World Champion, Max Verstappen, sitting at ninth in the drivers' standings behind both the Haas of Oliver Bearman and the Alpine of Pierre Gasly. Can they make up some pace before Miami?

F1 Standings - Constructors' Standings After the Japanese Grand Prix

Position/ Team Points 1. Mercedes 135 2. Ferrari 90 3. McLaren 46 4. Haas 18 5. Red Bull 17 6. Alpine 17 7. Racing Bulls (VCARB) 14 8. Audi 2 9. Williams 2 10. Cadillac 0 11. Aston Martin 0

In a similar vein to the drivers' standings, the top three teams have emerged this year in the form of Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren. Last time out, Haas was only one point back from the back-to-back Constructors' Champions, McLaren, but with Piastri's participation (and podium), that gap has widened massively.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, during practice for the Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco. | Scuderia Ferrari

With another stunning performance from Gasly, Alpine is now tied in points with Red Bull. Although Red Bull brought a 'major' floor upgrade, the pace still wasn't there for Verstappen or Hadjar, who only took home four points this weekend. Only three points separate Red Bull from their 'sister team' Racing Bulls.

Taking up the rear, of course, are Aston Martin and Cadillac. Stroll retired this race due to a hydraulic issue, but it remains to be seen if the team will be able to bring their car and power unit into fighting shape before Miami, one month from now.