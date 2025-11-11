Red Bull And VCARB Are Taking Their 2026 F1 Car Reveal To The Motor City

It was announced years ago that Red Bull Racing and Visa CashApp RB (VCARB) would end their present-era partnership with engine supplier, Honda, in favor of the American brand, Ford.

This massive change in engine suppliers was announced by Red Bull in partnership with Red Bull Powertrains, marking a return to Formula 1 for Ford after 20 years of not participating in the sport.

Now, months in advance of the 2026 season and a new era of Formula 1, Ford, Red Bull Racing, and VCARB have announced that their livery and car reveal will be taking place in Motor City—Detroit, Michigan, USA—home of Ford Motor Company, on January 15th.

Ford’s Return to Formula 1 Sets the Tone for the Red Bull's Next Era

Ford's long-awaited return to Formula 1 isn't only significant because of the 22-year gap in their participation, but its alignment with the entirely new era of rules and regulations that will hit the sport next season.

This will also be the first time that Red Bull actually announces major changes, liveries, and the car with their sister team. Ford Racing's Global Director, Mark Rushbrook, took credit for this collaboration between the teams in a statement to the press.

"I can tell you, Ford is very much at the heart of this project. This Red Bull launch is a celebration of a journey that has been several years in the making. It's the official introduction of the Red Bull Ford Powertrains unit - the heart of Ford's return to the pinnacle of motorsport." Mark Rushbrook, Ford Racing

To add, when this deal was first inked in 2023, it was made clear that the deal was purely 'commercial and technical' according to former Red Bull team bosses. So, at that point, Ford would not have had the power to influence a decision like having the launch in Detroit.

From a brand partnership standpoint, this new technical partnership opens the door further for Red Bull Racing's already well-established presence in America. An especially important presence to expand as Cadillac comes to the grid in 2026 as the new American Team.

However, for Ford, the technology aspect of the partnership will serve as a launchpad for the engine supplier and car brand. In 2026, F1's new regulations will introduce a split between internal-combustion and electric power, as well as a change to 100% sustainable fuel.

“With Formula 1's incredible global growth, a new and diverse fanbase, and the 2026 regulations' focus on sustainable fuels and electric power, the technical challenge has never been greater - or more aligned with our vision for the future of automotive performance. What we will learn together with Red Bull will define the technologies of the future and that is what excites me most about this relationship.” Mark Rushbrook, Ford Racing

In short, this isn't just another car launch for Red Bull Racing and its sister team, but a new era for Ford and Formula 1.

The livery launch will be held at Michigan Central Station in Detroit on January 15, followed by Red Bull's first weekend of testing in Barcelona ahead of the 2026 season.