F1 Standings As Championship Race Goes To Abu Dhabi After The 2025 Qatar Grand Prix

Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri have closed the gap to Lando Norris yet again with a first and second-place finish in the Qatar Grand Prix, sending the championship battle to Abu Dhabi, the final race of the 2025 F1 Season.

Verstappen claimed the maximum amount of points, winning the Qatar Grand Prix, closely followed by Oscar Piastri in second and Williams' Carlos Sainz in third. Norris took a massive blow to his points gap to Verstappen and Piastri, finishing in fourth after a pit strategy blunder.

In the opening laps of the Grand Prix, Hulkenberg made contact with Pierre Gasly of Alpine, bringing on a full safety car. The McLaren duo chose not to pit under the safety car — a call that cost Piastri the win and Norris a podium position.

Nov 21, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Williams driver Carlos Sainz (55) is introduced before the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

However, we cannot talk about the podium positions without mentioning the incredible performance of Carlos Sainz. This is his second visit to the podium this season in a Williams. The Williams team is comfortably sitting in 5th place in the Constructors' Standings. Carlos has jumped up the points standings to ninth.

Kimi Antonelli and George Russell continued their strong joint performance for Mercedes, finishing fifth and sixth respectively after an end-of-race wide turn from Antonelli, giving up fourth place to Russell. As it stands, if they maintain double points-scoring performances in Abu Dhabi, they will claim 2nd in the Constructors Championship.

Nov 21, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) is introduced before the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On the other side of the coin, though, today was yet another disappointing day for Hamilton and Leclerc of Ferrari. Leclerc finished in eighth, only scoring a handful of points, with Hamilton finishing out of the points in 12th. Ferrari will likely finish fourth in the Constructors' championship.

Now, for the drivers who had 'no good very bad' days. Lance Stroll, Isack Hadjar, Nico Hulkenberg, and Oliver Bearman all retired their cars during the race for various reasons, scoring no points towards the championship.

Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Hadjar was performing well and was poised to finish well within the points before getting a tire puncture with only two laps left in the race.

As it stands, the F1 2025 World Drivers' Championship battle will be taken to Abu Dhabi, and it's anyone's game. Will it be Verstappen, Norris, or Piastri?

F1 Standings - Drivers' after Qatar GP - Race 23/24

Position/ Driver Points 1. Lando Norris 408 2. Max Verstappen 396 3. Oscar Piastri 392 4. George Russell 309 5. Charles Leclerc 230 6. Lewis Hamilton 152 7. Kimi Antonelli 150 8. Alex Albon 73 9. Carlos Sainz 64 10. Isack Hadjar 51 11. Nico Hulkenberg 49 12. Fernando Alonso 48 13. Oliver Bearman 41 14. Liam Lawson 38 15. Yuki Tsunoda 33 16. Esteban Ocon 32 17. Lance Stroll 32 18. Pierre Gasly 22 19. Gabriel Bortoletto 19 20. Franco Colapinto 0 21. Jack Doohan 0

F1 Standings - Constructors' after the Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Position/ Team Points 1. McLaren 800 2. Mercedes 459 3. Red Bull 441 4. Ferrari 382 5. Williams 137 6. Racing Bulls 89 7. Aston Martin 80 8. Haas 73 9. Sauber 68 10. Alpine 22

The Championship Battle has become much more exciting after Qatar. We'll see you next week when the 2025 Champion is decided in Abu Dhabi.