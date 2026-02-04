McLaren Racing Center Opens in Indianapolis as Multi-Series Vision Takes Shape

McLaren Racing officially opened its brand new, state-of-the-art McLaren Racing Center in Indianapolis as part of Arrow McLaren’s 2026 season launch. The facility will serve as the organization's North American Headquarters.

The rapid expansion of the McLaren Racing brand comes on the heels of two of its most successful years in motorsport. The McLaren F1 Team brought home both the World Drivers' and Constructors' Championships, and Pato O'Ward finished second in the IndyCar Championship with the team scoring a record 12 podiums.

Naturally, as McLaren continues to expand, operating with several 'home bases' in their racing portfolio has become a necessity for continued growth and success. Thus, the McLaren Racing Center in Indianapolis.

The McLaren Racing Center

The Racing Center will operate as the home of the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team, consolidating competition, engineering, performance, and partner-facing operations under one roof.

The building was acquired in June 2025 and underwent significant renovations to expand its footprint and infrastructure. The team highlights an expanded lobby, mezzanine, dedicated fitness and recovery centers, truly serving as the home for all Arrow McLaren employees and drivers.

In true Arrow McLaren fashion, the team turned the demolition of their prior facility into a content moment with drivers Pato O'Ward, Christian Lundgaard, and Nolan Siegel assisting in the demolition of their prior Indianapolis Headquarters.

McLaren Racing Demolition - Pato O'Ward, Nolan Siegel. Christian Lundgaard | McLaren Racing

The trio was, again, present in several ways during the opening processions in Indianapolis, unlocking the McLaren Racing Center, launching their 2026 IndyCar Series liveries, and in installations from race suits to showcars throughout the building.

Now, with the renovation complete, the facility nearly triples the team’s previous operational space and anchors McLaren Racing’s presence in the United States.

Strategic Growth of McLaren Racing

The grand opening of this expanded McLaren Racing Center in North America serves as an anchor point for the continued growth that CEO Zak Brown sees for the team.

McLaren Racing Center Indianapolis - Shop Floor | McLaren Racing

The center will not only serve a purpose for the IndyCar drivers whose series is centered in North America, but give nods to their F1 Team (who have 5 total races in the United States) and future projects such as the World Endurance Championship (which races in America, as well).

This period of growth under Zak Brown emphasizes a strategy of balancing continuity and dominance across multiple championships while building sustainable infrastructure to support long-term competitiveness.

According to Brown, the ever-expanding McLaren program was "always the intention and we're very happy that we're here now." This was even more important to him in the context of having a 'home base' in the American market.

"It's [American Market] arguably the most important market... the UK and Japan are huge markets for us, but the U.S. for our Automotive business is their number 1 market. Formula 1 is very big here now but we want to have a bigger presence in North America. No matter how big Formula 1 gets here, having an IndyCar Team makes us have that much more presence." Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing

Zak notably pointed out the symbolism the MRC will have for both fans and sponsors as well, remarking that Team Penske has laid the groundwork for team presence both visually and in physical form. This focus on visibility and branding is mirrored in new sponsorships and apparel collections that for the first time will span both F1 and IndyCar drivers and cars.

For Arrow McLaren, the McLaren Racing Center represents more than a physical expansion. It provides a centralized home capable of supporting continued competitive ambition in IndyCar while connecting the program more closely to McLaren Racing’s global operations.

The 2026 IndyCar Season will open on the Streets of St. Petersburg on February 27th, marking the first real benchmark of where Arrow McLaren stands after a winter of building and development.