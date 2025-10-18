United States Grand Prix 2025: F1 Qualifying Results And Report

Max Verstappen continued his quest for a fifth Formula 1 world championship with a dominant pole position for the United States Grand Prix.

The Dutchman set a benchmark time of 1:32.510s to finish almost three-tenths faster than McLaren's Lando Norris.

Charles Leclerc was third as Ferrari found form at the end of a qualifying session, which was earlier red-flagged after a nasty crash for Isack Hadjar.

F1 United States Grand Prix Q3 results

After the first runs of the final session, Verstappen found himself some four-tenths up on Norris as the battle for pole shaped up as a replica of sprint qualifying on Friday. But Verstappen didn't make the start-finish line to start his final lap, opening the door for his challengers.

Yet nobody could match the four-time champion's pace from the first run despite improved times, with Norris cutting the deficit only by a tenth, and Leclerc finding pace at the death to go third, having spun on his first lap.

Ferrari's improvement was confirmed with Lewis Hamilton in fifth, with Mercedes' George Russell splitting the Scuderia teammates.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri could go only sixth on the grid as he struggled to find pace in his McLaren, losing four-tenths in the middle sector of the lap at all.

Kimi Antonelli was seventh ahead of Oliver Bearman — the Mercedes and Haas rookies set to do battle again after a thrilling sprint tussle — with Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso completing an all-Spanish fifth row.

Position / Driver / Team Gap [s] 1. Max Verstappen / Red Bull 1:32.510 2. Lando Norris / McLaren +0.291 3. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari +0.297 4. George Russell / Mercedes +0.316 5. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari +0.402 6. Oscar Piastri / McLaren +0.574 7. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes +0.604 8. Oliver Bearman / Haas +0.629 9. Carlos Sainz / Williams +0.640 10. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin +0.650

F1 United States Grand Prix Q2 results

Yuki Tsunoda failed to follow up his stellar sprint race by falling out of qualifying in Q2. The Red Bull driver didn't have the pace to challenge for the top 10 as his one-lap struggles continued, as he could only set the 13th fastest time.

Nico Hulkenberg couldn't replicate his Friday heroics as he went 11th, with Liam Lawson joining him on row six.

Alongside Tsunoda will be Pierre Gasly, who went faster than Alpine teammate Franco Colapinto in qualifying for the first time in three races.

Position / Driver / Team Gap to Q3 [s] 11. Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber +0.096 12. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls +0.122 13. Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull +0.228 14. Pierre Gasly / Alpine +0.413 15. Franco Colapinto / Alpine +0.806

F1 United States Grand Prix Q1 results

There was an early red flag after a heavy crash for Racing Bulls rookie Hadjar at the Esses.

The Frenchman has been immense since the summer break, but he was caught out by a gust of wind just three minutes into the session, leaving him furious in the initial aftermath.

Hadjar was taken back to the paddock in the medical car, as is the procedure for incidents of such magnitude, though he was uninjured.

Lance Stroll had thought he was through to Q2, but a lap deletion saved Tsunoda another Q1 elimination, with the Aston Martin driver ending 18th fastest. He will start at the back after being given a grid drop for his accident with Esteban Ocon in the sprint.

Alex Albon will start 18th when that penalty is taken into account, with his final lap also deleted for a track limit infringement at Turn 15, which put Colapinto into Q2.

In the end, it was Gabriel Bortoleto in 16th for Sauber, with Haas driver Ocon 17th.

Position / Driver / Team Gap to Q2 [s] 16. Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber +0.086 17. Esteban Ocon / Haas +0.097 18. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin +0.501 19. Alex Albon / Williams +0.651 20. Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls No Time

