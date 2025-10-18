Max Verstappen Comments On Whether Red Bull Will Be Up To Speed For Championship Fight

Despite an uptick in performances as of the past few races, and a faraway shot at winning the Drivers' Title, Max Verstappen is not certain on the pace of the Red Bull car going forward.

Second place at Singapore was preceded by victories at both Monza and Baku, with Verstappen now 41 points behind Ldando Norris in the World Championship and comfortably in third.

Having recently commented that Mercedes look better than Red Bull for next season, Verstappen recently stated that the car may not be up for victories in the final stretch of the season.

Verstappen will 'try' to do the best he can

Last year at the United States Grand Prix it was a Ferrari 1-2 as Max Verstappen finished 3rd. | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Speaking at the Thursday press conference of the United States Grand Prix, Verstappen responded to a question on if the car will be quick everywhere in the last six races with less confidence than some might have expected.

"Not sure [on the pace]. This car is a bit different to the previous one, so it's not a guarantee that it works everywhere. I prefer to just look at it race by race. We'll try to do our best here and then move on and see what we get." Verstappen on the speed of Red Bull

When asked on his percentage chance of winning the Drivers' Championship in 2025, Verstappen was blunt:

"Fifty-fifty. You either win it or you don't."

Since the summer break resumed at Verstappen's home race in Zandvoort, his lowest finishing position has been second, with two wins to cap it off. In the same time, Lando Norris has only two podiums, and retired from the Dutch Grand Prix with chassis issues with only a few laps to go.

On his current mentality heading into race weekends, Verstappen said:

"I come to the race weekend, try to do everything I can in the car. It doesn't matter if I'm behind or in front... I see every race weekend as an opportunity to try and win. If we don't, we don't. Life goes on - it's not dramatic."

Oscar Piastri is still 22 points ahead of Lando Norris and in the lead of the World Championship, with 336 points, and 63 points ahead of Verstappen. But the Aussie driver has only managed to win three times out of the past 13 races after winning four of the first six.

The two McLaren's clashed last time out in Singapore, and repercussions have been handed out as the pressure ramps even higher for both Norris and Piastri. Norris has been described as 'out of his comfort zone' by an F1 mental coach, and all of this could play perfectly into Verstappen's hands if he is able to capitalize.