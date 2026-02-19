Visa Renews and Expands Both Formula 1 Team Sponsorships in Multi-Year Deal

Visa became a title sponsor in Formula 1 in 2024, marking its first major sports sponsorship in over 15 years – reshaping the involvement of the 'payments' space in Formula 1 and across other major sports series.

Just two years later and two weeks out from their third full season in Formula 1, Visa has announced a partnership extension through 2030 that will not just keep them 'on the cars' and in the paddock, but integrate the brand into the fan experience and beyond.

Its global partnership will continue across Oracle Red Bull Racing, Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB), and the backing of an F1 Academy car, while deepening their presence in other aspects of the Formula 1 ecosystem.

Placing a long-term bet on Formula 1's continued growth

The extension of a title sponsor through 2030 positions Visa as one of the most stable and visible financial partners in the paddock at a time that Formula 1 continues to accelerate commercially, particularly in the United States.

Visa Cash App Red Bull drivers Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad reveal the new Visa Cash App Red Bull livery | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After all, Visa must continue to deepen its presence within the sport to 'compete' with other financial services brands that have made big splashes upon their entry to F1. Most notably, Mastercard's title sponsorship of McLaren accompanied by fan competitions and global fan engagement plans.

According to their official announcement, Visa seems to be taking that friendly competition within the paddock in stride, announcing that they will integrate "beyond traditional branding assets." This will include enhanced hospitality offerings, deeper client engagement initiatives, and fan activations.

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen (1) during the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Their renewed presence will be designed to bring fans and Visa cardholders closer to the race-weekend action with a focus on not just visibility, but access. This is accentuated by their prominent role in the Red Bull Showrun Tour across the United States – serving as a jumping-off point for Visa's plans to expand fan engagement.

“Both Red Bull Formula 1 Teams give us a dynamic global platform to connect with fans, clients and cardholders in powerful, authentic ways — and this next chapter expands how we show up across the sport." Frank Cooper III, CMO, Visa

For Red Bull, the major partner continuity matters just as much as the expansion. Peter Bayer, CEO of VCARB, shared that the relationship has been built on a shared ambition and innovation that aligned with their own global growth trajectory, with the brands partnering and building together.

Visa’s renewed commitment through 2030 reinforces the idea that its 2024 entry as a 2-team sponsor was not a branding effort, but a long-term investment in the world’s fastest-growing global sports ecosystem.