Why Valtteri Bottas Might Not Be A Part Of Cadillac F1 Test Plan

Cadillac's new Formula 1 team is in the midst of preparing for its debut season in the championship, but it may face doing so without one of its star signings.

The American manufacturer will join F1 as the 11th team on the grid for the 2026 campaign, taking the number of cars racing to 22 for the first time in over a decade.

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas were announced as the first drivers to drive for the General Motors brand, with Colton Herta later revealed as the test and reserve driver.

Cadillac to test but Bottas unavailable?

As a new outfit, Cadillac faces an uphill task to fully prepare for its first race next season given it has no on-track presence.

Rival teams can complete a number of testing days known as TPC days [Testing of Previous Car] using machinery that is at least two seasons old, with these often altered into mule cars when regulation changes are upcoming.

In the paddock with our leadership team, Graeme & Dan

Cadillac is aiming to complete a similar program, though it will have to borrow a car from one of its future rivals, as team principal Graeme Lowdon explained when speaking to media last month.

“We'll be introducing car testing as well this year,” said the former Virgin and Marussia F1 squad CEO, as per Autosport. “Obviously, we have to work with others to be able to do that, but that's perfectly allowable under the regulations."

It is likely that the assistance would come from Ferrari given the Italian manufacturer is providing Cadillac with power units until the new squad produces its own engines later in the decade.

But if the testing does take place then it is likely to happen without Mercedes-contracted Bottas. The Finn, who left Sauber last year before rejoining the Silver Arrows as third driver, would need permission from his current team to take part in testing for his future employers.

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Grand Prix on SI understands that no approach has yet been made by Cadillac for Bottas to be released for testing, meaning that any on-track time is likely to be completed by Perez and Herta.

That will be invaluable for the Mexican given he has not driven an F1 car since leaving Red Bull at the end of last term, while it would be beneficial for Herta to take on-track experience into his new role and therefore be able to correlate between track and factory.

Bottas has at least driven this year in his capacity as Mercedes' third driver, lapping for the German marque and for McLaren, which has an agreement in place to use the Finn.

What Cadillac has been able to do

Preparations took a step up at the Italian Grand Prix for Cadillac as the team simulated a race weekend from its bases in Silverstone and Charlotte. It gave the squad the chance to work on its operations across F1's on-track sessions so that it enters the season fully functioning next term.

Looks like Silverstone & Charlotte. Feels like Monza.



Simulating a race weekend in preparation for 2026 pic.twitter.com/5QnuJa89w2 — Cadillac Formula 1 Team (@Cadillac_F1) September 7, 2025