Cadillac F1 Driver Signings "A Bold Statement Of Intent"

Cadillac has finally revealed the drivers that it will launch an assault on the Formula 1 world championship with in 2026.

The experienced duo of Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will aim to help get the wheel rolling for the Amercian outfit when it joins the grid next season, bring race-winning CVs to the table.

Team principal Graeme Lowdon believes that with the signings now completed, Cadillac has put down a "bold signal of intent" upon entry.

"They've seen it all"

All eyes on 2026 👀 Our driver line-up is locked in @valtteribottas @schecoperez 🔒



Read more: https://t.co/6AtpicZS41 pic.twitter.com/tPDme1S7c6 — Cadillac Formula 1 Team (@Cadillac_F1) August 26, 2025

Cadillac will be based in both Indiana and a brand new base in Silverstone, England and is starting to put the final pieces of its puzzle together before becoming F1's 11th team next season.

Addressing the announcement of the driver pairing for its debut season, Lowdon said: "Signing two very experienced racers like Bottas and Checo is a bold signal of intent.

"They’ve seen it all and they know what it takes to succeed in Formula 1 but more importantly, they understand what it means to help build a team.

MORE: 10 Storylines To Get Excited About In The Last 10 Races Of F1 2025



"Their leadership, feedback, race-hardened instincts and of course their speed will be invaluable as we bring this team to life. A big thank you to the team at Mercedes for their co-operation and understanding.”

Cadillac F1 Team CEO Dan Towriss added: “Bottas and Checo bring the perfect balance of talent, maturity, and drive. They’re not just accomplished racers, they’re builders, collaborators, and professionals who will help define what the Cadillac Formula 1® Team stands for. This moment marks more than just a lineup announcement. It’s the beginning of a bold new chapter in American motorsport.”

Cadillac Pressroom / Cadillac Communications

Cadillac has an impressive motor racing history and also competes in IMSA and the World Endurance Championship, with F1 presenting a new evolution for the General Motors brand.

"Our new drivers are a welcome addition to the Cadillac racing family— each brings a depth of experience, and an unwavering passion to win,” explained GM president Mark Reuss.

“Together, we’re building the foundation for American motorsports that will be an extraordinary legacy for Cadillac, GM and the sport.”

The Latest F1 News

F1 Set To Celebrate Significant Landmark At Dutch Grand Prix

Max Verstappen F1 Brilliance Triggers Concern Over Repeating Red Bull "Cycle"

F1 Sues Las Vegas Gift Shops In Latest Drama Linked To Grand Prix

Sergio Perez Given Backing By Former Boss As F1 Return Rumors Intensify