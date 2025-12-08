Red Bull Advisor Helmut Marko Reportedly Expected To Retire

Long-standing Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko is to leave at the end of the year, according to reports.



The 82-year-old has long been a key figure for the Austrian energy drink manufacturer's racing division, overseeing the junior ranks that have developed a number of high-end talents that have prospered in Formula 1, Formula E, and endurance racing.



Marko suggested that his future was as yet undecided after the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - where Max Verstappen narrowly missed out on a stunning comeback title triumph to McLaren's Lando Norris despite securing an eighth win of the campaign - explaining: “It’s not in doubt, I will have a discussion and then I see what I do. It’s a complex [set] of different things. I have to sleep over it and then we will see.”



More change at Red Bull

But according to The Telegraph, Marko will depart before 2026. BILD has also reported that Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff is looking for a fresh start next year, following a turbulent period in the team's history.



Former team principal and CEO Christian Horner was axed midway through the 2025 F1 season following 18 months of difficulties that saw allegations made against the Briton that coincided with a drop in the team's on-track form and intra-team conflict between Horner, Marko, and Verstappen's father, Jos.



Marko's departure would likely be a critical blow to Verstappen, given his relationship with Marko, despite the expected exit not being reported to affect the Dutchman's future.



In the midst of the controversy surrounding Horner's position at the team in 2024, Marko was apparently in danger of a suspension pending an investigation into media leaks.



At the time, Verstappen labelled Marko as an "important pillar" at Red Bull and hinted that he would follow to the exit door if his ally was dismissed.



FUTURE TALKS



Spotted on Red Bull’s hospitality deck: Yuki Tsunoda deep in conversation with Helmut Marko. It’s fair to assume one topic was his future with the team - which, for now, remains undecided.#formula1 #f1 #f1news #f1content #USGP #RedBullRacing #YukiTsuonda pic.twitter.com/Gm5xO34Knp — Kym Illman (@KymIllman) October 19, 2025

"I always said, and everyone at Red Bull know, that for me personally, Helmut Marko must always be there," Verstappen told Sky Sports UK at the time.



While Marko's influence at Red Bull cannot be underestimated, he has landed himself in hot water on numerous occasions in recent years over comments he has made in the media. He offended fans of Sergio Perez fans by stereotyping the Mexican when criticizing his form back in 2023, while a dig at Norris' mental health also drew ire.

It is reported by The Telegraph that his attack on Kimi Antonelli after the Qatar Grand Prix two weeks ago, which in part fuelled a flurry of death threats directed towards the Italian rookie, was frowned upon by Mintzlaff.



Grand Prix on SI has contacted Red Bull for comment.

