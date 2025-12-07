Oscar Piastri Makes Emotional Speech After Abu Dhabi F1 Heartbreak

Heading into the season, Oscar Piastri was an afterthought on most fans' minds regarding the 2025 Drivers' Championship, who most people thought would be won by either McLaren teammate Lando Norris or four-time champion Max Verstappen.

While Norris and Verstappen did end up finishing first and second in the title race, Piastri led the championship all the way from his victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix, to the Mexican Grand Prix in October, meaning he was out at the front for 17 of the 24 races in 2025.

Heading into Abu Dhabi 16 points behind Lando Norris and four points behind Verstappen, Piastri ultimately finished second as Max Verstappen won his third race in a row, while teammate Norris finished right behind him in P3 - solidifying Piastri's final placement in the standings as third on 410 points.

Piastri admits defeat while referring to the 2025 title fight as 'a fun challenge'

Oscar Piastri would pick up multiple winners' trophies in 2025, with the last one coming at Zandvoort in late August. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

At only 24 years of age, Oscar Piastri has established a reputation as being calm and collected, as well as displaying a maturity that is usually found in people beyond his age range.

The Australian youngster offered a brief comment on how his Abu Dhabi race went before reflecting on how the season had helped him as a driver and also as a person.

Speaking on his P2 at the Yas Marina Circuit, Piastri said:

"I think today [I am okay with how things went]. We gave it everything. We tried a bit of a gamble on strategy. Tried absolutely everything to try and win the race and give ourselves the best chance to win the championship but ultimately, we didn't have the pace today."

Piastri win the Formula 2 championship in 2021, before becoming Alpine's reserve driver the next season - subsequently being offered a seat at McLaren for 2023 in dramatic fashion. | IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

On his experience throughout the season - in what is only his third year in Formula One - and the things Norris and he have learnt from each other:

"[The 2025 season] has been a fun challenge. Obviously at certain points maybe it doesn't feel that fun but I think it has been a really enjoyable season for both of us probably and I'm saying that as the [McLaren driver] who's not champion."

"I've learnt plenty of things along the way. Even the last three years I've learnt things every weekend from what Lando does and it's nice to know that it goes both ways."

Piastri extended his contract with McLaren all the way through to the end of 2028 earlier in the season, meaning he will be with the Woking outfit for definite until he turns 27, giving him ample time to make a run at claiming a title for himself.

In regard to his future in the sport, and eventual trophy glory, Piastri was succinct.

"There are plenty of years to come of intense weekends and tight battles... I think that [the 2025 season has made [Norris and I] better drivers." Piastri on his future