Max Verstappen Hits Out At F1 Journalist Over Controversial George Russell Clash

Max Verstappen was involved in a clash with a journalist during the post-Abu Dhabi Grand Prix press conference after it was suggested he missed out on a fifth Formula 1 world championship because of his controversial incident with George Russell at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Dutchman finished the campaign just two points behind champion Lando Norris after a stunning run of form at the end of the season, taking six race victories in nine races to make up for a poor start to the year as Red Bull struggled for pace.



And while the 24-race schedule played host to a number of twists and turns for Norris, Verstappen, and third-placed Oscar Piastri, who at one point was in front of both rivals, the four-time champion's collision with Russell has been singled out as the incident that cost him another triumph.



"You're giving me a stupid grin"

Drama in the closing stages of the race! 😱



In the midst of Red Bull's struggles, Verstappen let the red mist descend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya after a battle with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Russell's Mercedes.



Contact with Leclerc down the start-finish straight was followed by a robust move by Russell into Turn 1, where Verstappen was shuffled wide. As he overtook Russell off-track, Verstappen was advised by race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase to give the position back, leading to an angry response over team radio.

A lap later, Verstappen pulled to the side to allow Russell through on the exit of Turn 4, but having seemingly followed his team's instructions, he then drove straight into the side of the Mercedes, leading to a penalty that would cost him 11 points.



Speaking ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Verstappen conceded: “The only point of criticism [for the season] is obviously Barcelona. That move itself - and the entire incident - was not good, but that’s also because I care a lot. I could have thought, ‘this car isn’t working anyway, so I let it go.'





“That was a mistake from my side, and of course, I learn from it. Those moments won’t happen again next year, even if we’re in a similar situation with the car. These are the small things you learn from, but overall, in terms of performance, the season was absolutely good.”



But when put to him that this incident was the reason he lost the championship to Norris during the official press conference after winning at Yas Marina, Verstappen hit back.

"You forget all the other stuff that happened in my season," he said. "The only thing you mention is Barcelona. I knew that would come. You’re giving me a stupid grin now.





"I don’t know. Yeah, it’s part of racing at the end. You live and learn. The championship is one of 24 rounds. I’ve also had a lot of early Christmas presents given to me in the second half, so you can also question that."

