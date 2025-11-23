Updated F1 Standings After The 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix Following Double McLaren DSQ
The 2025 Formula 1 standings now have a completely different look following the disqualifications of McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
The Woking-based manufacturer will take home zero points after the FIA discovered that both its cars had skid issues as the "measured thickness (of the rearmost skid) was less than 9 mm on both cars."
Max Verstappen’s comfortable victory in Las Vegas remains unchanged, but he has cut Norris’ title lead by more than half, from 49 to 24 points, with two races and a sprint remaining.
F1 Drivers' Standings after Las Vegas GP - Race 22/24
As mentioned, Verstappen is now level on points with Piastri as the pair is 24 points behind Norris, with 58 points remaining with two Grand Prix weekends to go.
Although mathematically out of the title fight, the Mercedes pairing of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli sees Russell cement fourth place in the championship, while the rookie closes in on Lewis Hamilton for sixth in the standings.
Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar continues to impress in his debut Formula 1 season, finishing sixth in Las Vegas.
In the Williams garage, Carlos Sainz’s promotion to fifth place catapults him up the championship leaderboard, moving him to 11th and putting him in prime position to potentially finish the year in the top 10 in his first season with the team.
The battle for the middle places is still anyone's guess as rookie Oliver Bearman, veteran Fernando Alonso, Liam Lawson, Esteban Ocon and Lance Stroll are all in realistic contention for 12th in the championship.
Alpine’s woes continue, with Argentine driver Franco Colapinto the only driver on the grid yet to score a championship point since replacing Jack Doohan earlier in the season.
Drivers'
Points
1. Lando Norris
390
2. Oscar Piastri
366
3. Max Verstappen
366
4. George Russell
294
5. Charles Leclerc
226
6. Lewis Hamilton
152
7. Kimi Antonelli
137
8. Alex Albon
73
9. Isack Hadjar
51
10. Nico Hulkenberg
49
11. Carlos Sainz
48
12. Oliver Bearman
41
13. Fernando Alonso
40
14. Liam Lawson
36
15. Esteban Ocon
32
16. Lance Stroll
32
17. Yuki Tsunoda
28
18. Pierre Gasly
22
19. Gabriel Bortoleto
19
20. Franco Colapinto
0
21. Jack Doohan
0
F1 Constructors' Standings after Las Vegas GP - Race 22/24
After McLaren wrapping up the Constructors' in Singapore, the battle for second is still up for grabs.
Mercedes' double podium puts the Stuttgart manufacturer in a prime position to secure second, establishing a 40-point lead over Red Bull.
Ferrari’s miserable weekend leaves the Maranello team stagnant in fourth in the standings, but a strong finish to the season could see them claim third, given Tsnouda’s struggles at Red Bull.
With Williams favored to secure fifth and Racing Bulls holding a sizable gap in sixth, the battle for seventh in the standings looks the most exciting, with Haas, Aston Martin, and Kick Sauber all within five points of each other.
Constructors'
Points
1. McLaren
756
2. Mercedes
431
3. Red Bull
391
4. Ferrari
378
5. Williams
121
6. Racing Bulls
90
7. Haas
73
8. Aston Martin
72
9. Kick Sauber
68
10. Alpine
22
