Grand Prix

Updated F1 Standings After The 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix Following Double McLaren DSQ

The latest drivers' and constructors' championship standings after Las Vegas.
The 2025 Formula 1 standings now have a completely different look following the disqualifications of McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The Woking-based manufacturer will take home zero points after the FIA discovered that both its cars had skid issues as the "measured thickness (of the rearmost skid) was less than 9 mm on both cars."

Max Verstappen’s comfortable victory in Las Vegas remains unchanged, but he has cut Norris’ title lead by more than half, from 49 to 24 points, with two races and a sprint remaining.

F1 Drivers' Standings after Las Vegas GP - Race 22/24

As mentioned, Verstappen is now level on points with Piastri as the pair is 24 points behind Norris, with 58 points remaining with two Grand Prix weekends to go.

Although mathematically out of the title fight, the Mercedes pairing of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli sees Russell cement fourth place in the championship, while the rookie closes in on Lewis Hamilton for sixth in the standings.

Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar continues to impress in his debut Formula 1 season, finishing sixth in Las Vegas.

In the Williams garage, Carlos Sainz’s promotion to fifth place catapults him up the championship leaderboard, moving him to 11th and putting him in prime position to potentially finish the year in the top 10 in his first season with the team.

The battle for the middle places is still anyone's guess as rookie Oliver Bearman, veteran Fernando Alonso, Liam Lawson, Esteban Ocon and Lance Stroll are all in realistic contention for 12th in the championship.

Alpine’s woes continue, with Argentine driver Franco Colapinto the only driver on the grid yet to score a championship point since replacing Jack Doohan earlier in the season.

Drivers'

Points

1. Lando Norris

390

2. Oscar Piastri

366

3. Max Verstappen

366

4. George Russell

294

5. Charles Leclerc

226

6. Lewis Hamilton

152

7. Kimi Antonelli

137

8. Alex Albon

73

9. Isack Hadjar

51

10. Nico Hulkenberg

49

11. Carlos Sainz

48

12. Oliver Bearman

41

13. Fernando Alonso

40

14. Liam Lawson

36

15. Esteban Ocon

32

16. Lance Stroll

32

17. Yuki Tsunoda

28

18. Pierre Gasly

22

19. Gabriel Bortoleto

19

20. Franco Colapinto

0

21. Jack Doohan

0

F1 Constructors' Standings after Las Vegas GP - Race 22/24

After McLaren wrapping up the Constructors' in Singapore, the battle for second is still up for grabs.

Mercedes' double podium puts the Stuttgart manufacturer in a prime position to secure second, establishing a 40-point lead over Red Bull.

Ferrari’s miserable weekend leaves the Maranello team stagnant in fourth in the standings, but a strong finish to the season could see them claim third, given Tsnouda’s struggles at Red Bull.

With Williams favored to secure fifth and Racing Bulls holding a sizable gap in sixth, the battle for seventh in the standings looks the most exciting, with Haas, Aston Martin, and Kick Sauber all within five points of each other.

Constructors'

Points

1. McLaren

756

2. Mercedes

431

3. Red Bull

391

4. Ferrari

378

5. Williams

121

6. Racing Bulls

90

7. Haas

73

8. Aston Martin

72

9. Kick Sauber

68

10. Alpine

22

