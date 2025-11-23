McLaren Drivers Lando Norris And Oscar Piastri Disqualified From F1 Las Vegas GP

McLaren F1 duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have officially been disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

After both drivers finished second and fourth, respectively, both drivers were referred to the stewards post-race. after an alleged breach of Article 3.5.9 of the F1 Technical Regulations.

Both McLaren cars were referred due to skid issues as the "measured thickness (of the rearmost skid) was less than 9 mm on both cars."

This double DSQ shakes up the championship

Max Verstappen's victory in Nevada remains unchanged, but due to Norris and Piastri's disqualification, Mercedes drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli are promoted to second and third place.

The Dutchman has closed in even further on the McLaren duo, with two races and one sprint remaining as the season concludes with the final two Grands Prix in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen is now level on points with Piastri, the pair sitting on 366 points, only 24 points adrift of Norris’ 390 with 58 points still up for grabs.

The title fight is set to go down to the wire, with plenty of key talking points heading into the final two races. But Norris still has a mathematical chance to win his first Formula 1 title at the Qatar Grand Prix next weekend, as he would need to be more than 25 points clear heading into the finale to secure the Drivers’ Championship.

Team prinicpal Andrea Stella reacts to McLaren DSQ

Credit: McLaren Racing

Team principal Andrea Stella issued a formal apology to both Norris and Piastri for McLaren's blunder, while noting that the FIA recognized the breach was not exploited to gain an advantage.

“During the race, both cars experienced unexpected, high levels of porpoising not seen in the Practice sessions, which led to excessive contact with the ground,” he shared in McLaren's press release.

“We are investigating the reasons for this behaviour of the car, including the effect of accidental damage sustained by both cars, which we found after the race, and that led to an increase of movement of the floor.

“As the FIA noted, the breach was unintentional, there was no deliberate attempt to circumvent the regulations, and mitigating circumstances also existed.

“We apologise to Lando and Oscar for the loss of points today, at a critical time in their Championship campaigns after two strong performances from them all weekend.

“As a team, we also apologise to our partners and fans, whose support means so much.

“While this outcome is extremely disappointing, we remain fully focused on the last two races of the season.”