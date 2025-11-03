Who Is Charles Leclerc's Fiancée? All About Alexandra Saint Mleux

On Sunday, November 3, 2025, Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc announced that he and his partner, Alexandra Saint Mleux, were engaged.

The 28-year-old shared pictures of himself and his fiancée on social media to announce their engagement, writing: 'Mr². & Mrs. Leclerc,' along with an engagement ring emoji and three hearts. The pictures included their dog, Leo, who had a collar on saying, 'Dad wants to marry you!'

According to Laura Taylor, a jeweler specializing in engagement rings at Lorel Diamonds, Saint Mleux's ring is worth at least $525,000.

Who is Alexandra Saint Mleux?

Alexandra Saint Mleux is a 24-year-old model and fashion influencer who boasts a large multi-million following on both TikTok and Instagram.

She was born on 9 June 2001 in Calais, France, and previously studied Art History at the École du Louvre in Paris, specializing in 20th-century movements. She also previously worked as an art assistant at an auction house.

Leclerc and Saint Mleux reportedly started dating in March 2023 at Paris Fashion Week. The pair were later seen at Leclerc's home race in Monaco before appearing together in the public eye once more at Wimbledon in July 2023.

Their relationship is usually kept very private. However, one notable recent public appearance was when they walked the red carpet together in New York for the premiere of the F1 movie.

Meet their dog, Leo

Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) of Team Monaco arrives at the track with his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux before practice for the US Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas Austin. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Leo is Leclerc and Saint Mleux's little dachshund. On Formula 1 race weekends, when Leclerc is racing, Leo is often found in and around the Ferrari garage. Both Leclerc and Saint Mleux adopted Leo in April 2024.

In an interview with GQ Sports, Leclerc shared what Leo means to him: "He's my best friend. He's the best. I bring him to most of the races. Last year, he did get a paddock pass, but he doesn't need it anymore. People know him more than me. He can still get into the paddock at every race he comes to."

Leclerc shared that Leo's favorite toy is a squeaky pink dinosaur, adding, "He loves it. This noise is his favorite in the world. He gets very excited."

As exciting as the racing is, one fan in particular devotes their time to running an Instagram fan page dedicated to Leclerc and Saint Melux’s furry friend.

As of November 2025, the account has 194k followers, reflecting the huge demand for content of him enjoying his luxurious lifestyle.