Major Naming Change Given To Crucial F1 Terminology

One of the staples of Formula One over the past decade and a half in terms of creating on-track drama has been the Drag Reduction System, more commonly known as DRS.

The proposed changes to the sport in 2026, which make the cars lighter and potentially create more drama, will see F1 abandon the traditional DRS system.

While cars will still be able to modify the amount of drag their car recieves, new terms have recently been revealed to the surprise of passionate motorsport fans.

Overtake Mode, Boost Mode, Recharge and Active Aero are the four new terms

In a season criticised for not having enough overtakes, Lando Norris was able to come away with the 2025 Drivers' title. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Overtake Mode is a replacement for what was known as Manual Override Mode, and will activate when a car is less than one second behind an opponent in a designated portion of the track.

Boost Mode is a simple term for the deployment of energy gathered by the Energy Recovery System, or ERS, with drivers able to push a button to get maximum power from both the engine and the battery.

Recharge isn't too hard to understand, simply an overarching term for anything the car can do to put power back into its battery. Think lifting-and-coasting, or braking.

Active Aero is the new name for the adjustable rear and front wing activity, with two modes being available to racers — corner mode (more downforce) and straight mode (increased drag).

These four name changes come after a desire to make F1 more simple to the casual fan regardless of knowledge, with a survey conducted by F1 showing that 10% of fans had no clue how to identify DRS on a car, or its effect in the race.

Haas driver Ollie Bearman achieved the most amount of overtakes in 2025 of any driver. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Talking of DRS, while it is in name no more, it will live on functionally through active aero, which are modes designed to adjust both wings on the car. Overtake mode will work as a spiritual successor, allowing drivers to use extra power to overtake a car less than one second ahead of them.

Mercedes driver George Russell commented on the new changes that the sport will see next season, stating:

"I think you will see more overtakes next year, but more overtakes in obscure locations, in locations where we've never seen overtakes before.



"If a driver's at the bottom of their battery, and the one behind has more battery, in a given section of the track, they can suddenly jump past them at a corner in the past where there would never be an overtake. I think the 2026 regs will offer better racing."

