Daniel Carlson & the Kickers Fantasy Football Managers Should Avoid in Week 7
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While fantasy managers obsess over wide receiver targets and running back touch shares, the kicker spot quietly decides matchups every Sunday. Leaving yours to chance, or chasing last week's points is a fast track to a loss.
Conquering Week 7 requires looking past leg strength and brand names. You need to analyze the whole picture: drive sustainability, red-zone conversion rates, team totals, and defensive matchups. An elite kicker on a stalled offense or stuck in a touchdown-heavy blowout can quickly drag down an otherwise championship-caliber lineup.
Jason Sanders: New York Jets
A Low-Scoring Offense Could Limit His Ceiling
Fantasy Average: 5.8 PPG Recent Volume: 3 FG attempts over the last three games combined
Fantasy managers considering Sanders must weigh overall health and consistency of the New York Jets' offensive unit. A kicker can possess top tier accuracy and distance, but if his offense struggles to cross midfield, the scoring opportunities simply won't materialize. With a low Week 7 projection hovering around 5.9 points, Sanders lacks both a high floor and a viable ceiling. If he Jets' projected team total remains near the bottom of the league, pivot to a waiver-wire streamer in a game with higher projected point volume.
Joey Slye, Tennesse Titans
Too Much Offensive Uncertainty to Trust
Field Goal Attempts: 1,2 per game Recent Finishes: Outside the top 20 fantasy kickers in 2 of his last 3 outings Red-Zone Drives: Averaging fewer than 2.0 red-zone trips per contest
Slye has the leg power to convert 50+ yards, but the Titans' offense continues to struggle with drive consistency. When an offense suffers frequent three-and-outs or struggles to sustain drives past midfield, field-goal attempts vanish. Entering Week 7 with a modest 6.3 projection, Slye offers very little safety margin.
Daniel Carlson, New Orleans Saints
A Difficult Scoring Environment Could Cap His Production
Field Goal Volume: 1.3 attempts per game Long Distance Accuracy: 85%+ from 40-plus yards
Listed at a 6.3 point projection for Week 7, Carlson's scoring ceiling is capped by his team's offensive output. He is historically one of the league's most accurate kickers, and his fantasy outlook for Week 7 is heavily dependent on the Saints' ability to move the chains. Facing a stingy defensive unit that limits opposing field position, Carlson could be stranded on the sideline for long stretches.
Riley Patterson, Miami Dolphins
Don't Chase a Kicker Without a Reliable Weekly Floor
Recent Form: inconsistent week-to-week field goal attempt distribution
Patterson can deliver solid single-game outputs when the offense clicks, but chasing past perfromancses can be a dangerous game. Miami's week-to-week offensive variance creates a volatile baseline for their kicking game. Patterson lacks the consistent floor required to trust him in tight weekly matchups.
Conclusion: Find a Better Week 7 Option
Holding on to a kicker due to past success is one of the easiest ways to bleed points in fantasy football. Kickers tied to stagnant offenses carry heightened risk entering Week 7. Prioritize streaming options ho play games with elevated over/under totals, neutral weather environments, and offenses that move the ball efficiently but stall near the red zone. Swap out high-risk options today to maximize your lineup's potential heading into the weekend.
Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.