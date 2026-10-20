Daniel Carlson & the Kickers Fantasy Football Managers Should Avoid in Week 7

While fantasy managers obsess over wide receiver targets and running back touch shares, the kicker spot quietly decides matchups every Sunday. Leaving yours to chance, or chasing last week's points is a fast track to a loss.

Conquering Week 7 requires looking past leg strength and brand names. You need to analyze the whole picture: drive sustainability, red-zone conversion rates, team totals, and defensive matchups. An elite kicker on a stalled offense or stuck in a touchdown-heavy blowout can quickly drag down an otherwise championship-caliber lineup.

Jason Sanders: New York Jets

A Low-Scoring Offense Could Limit His Ceiling

Fantasy Average: 5.8 PPG Recent Volume: 3 FG attempts over the last three games combined

New York Jets place kicker Jason Sanders (19) kicks a field goal during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fantasy managers considering Sanders must weigh overall health and consistency of the New York Jets' offensive unit. A kicker can possess top tier accuracy and distance, but if his offense struggles to cross midfield, the scoring opportunities simply won't materialize. With a low Week 7 projection hovering around 5.9 points, Sanders lacks both a high floor and a viable ceiling. If he Jets' projected team total remains near the bottom of the league, pivot to a waiver-wire streamer in a game with higher projected point volume.

Joey Slye, Tennesse Titans

Too Much Offensive Uncertainty to Trust

Field Goal Attempts: 1,2 per game Recent Finishes: Outside the top 20 fantasy kickers in 2 of his last 3 outings Red-Zone Drives: Averaging fewer than 2.0 red-zone trips per contest

Tennessee Titans place kicker Joey Slye (6) celebrates his field goal during the first quarter against the New York Jets at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Slye has the leg power to convert 50+ yards, but the Titans' offense continues to struggle with drive consistency. When an offense suffers frequent three-and-outs or struggles to sustain drives past midfield, field-goal attempts vanish. Entering Week 7 with a modest 6.3 projection, Slye offers very little safety margin.

Daniel Carlson, New Orleans Saints

A Difficult Scoring Environment Could Cap His Production

Field Goal Volume: 1.3 attempts per game Long Distance Accuracy: 85%+ from 40-plus yards

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints placekicker Daniel Carlson (48) makes a field goal during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Listed at a 6.3 point projection for Week 7, Carlson's scoring ceiling is capped by his team's offensive output. He is historically one of the league's most accurate kickers, and his fantasy outlook for Week 7 is heavily dependent on the Saints' ability to move the chains. Facing a stingy defensive unit that limits opposing field position, Carlson could be stranded on the sideline for long stretches.

Riley Patterson, Miami Dolphins

Don't Chase a Kicker Without a Reliable Weekly Floor

Recent Form: inconsistent week-to-week field goal attempt distribution

Oct 4, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Miami Dolphins kicker Riley Patterson (47) celebrates a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patterson can deliver solid single-game outputs when the offense clicks, but chasing past perfromancses can be a dangerous game. Miami's week-to-week offensive variance creates a volatile baseline for their kicking game. Patterson lacks the consistent floor required to trust him in tight weekly matchups.

Conclusion: Find a Better Week 7 Option

Holding on to a kicker due to past success is one of the easiest ways to bleed points in fantasy football. Kickers tied to stagnant offenses carry heightened risk entering Week 7. Prioritize streaming options ho play games with elevated over/under totals, neutral weather environments, and offenses that move the ball efficiently but stall near the red zone. Swap out high-risk options today to maximize your lineup's potential heading into the weekend.