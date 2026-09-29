Jason Sanders Leads These Fantasy Football Week 4 Kicker Sits
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Kicker decisions in fantasy football often come down to volume and matchup environment rather than name value or individual talent. Heading into Week 4, several normally trustworthy options face volatile scoring scripts and touchdown-heavy team dynamics that limit their fantasy ceilings.
Jake Elliot (Philadelphia Eagles)
Next Opponent: LA Rams
Key Fantasy & Performance Attributes
Elite Offensive Dependency: Elliot's ceiling is often dictated by Philadelphia's red-zone TD conversion rate. When the offense finishes drives with touchdowns, he is left kicking single PATs rather than multi-FG games.
Accuracy & Distance Floor: Historically one of the most reliable deep legs in the NFL, giving him long-distance appeal if the Eagles get stalled outside the 35.
Low Volume Risk: Averaging fewer than 1 field-goal attempt per game through the opening three weeks due to high-powered touchdown output.
Cameron Dicker (Los Angeles Chargers)
Next Opponent: @ Seattle Seahawks
Key Fantasy & Performance Attributes
Matchup Sensitivity: Dicker possesses elite accuracy, but his fantasy output relies on the Chargers generating enough positive yardage to get him in position to succeed.
Low Expected Scoring Total: In lower-total projected games on the road, the Chargers' scoring drives are harder to come by, creating a low fantasy floor.
Solid PAT Baseline: Generally caps out around 5 to 7 points unless the Chargers' offense stalls repeatedly in the 20-to-35 yard range.
Jason Sanders (New York Jets)
Next Opponent: @ Chicago Bears
Key Fantasy & Performance Attributes
Offensive Drive Volatility: Since joining New York, Sanders' ceiling has been limited by a Jets offense that struggles with sustained drive consistency and frequently turns the ball over or punts before crossing midfield.
Low Red-Zone Trip Volume: The Jets generate fewer total scoring opportunities per game compared to top-tier offenses, capping Sanders' baseline floor heavily toward 1-2 attempts.
Weather & Matchup Factor at Soldier Field: Playing on the road in Chicago creates a tougher outdoor scoring environment, making it harder to bank on distance tries if the Jets struggle to sustain drives.
Matt Gay (Las Vegas Raiders)
Next Opponent: Kansas City Chiefs
Key Fantasy & Performance
Sustained Drive Dependency: Gay's fantasy floor is tied directly to his offense's ability to cross midfield consistently.
Negative Game Script Risk: Facing a high-scoring division rival like Kansas City could force Las Vegas to chase touchdowns or go for it on 4th down rather than attempting field goals.
50+ Yard Upside: Features powerful distance leg capabilities, but requires sufficient drive volume to make those attempts materialize.
Chase McLaughlin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
Next Opponent: Green Bay Packers
Key Fantasy & Performance Attributes
Volatile Possession Output: Capable of big-boom 12+ point games when Tampa Bay stumbles in the red zone, but prone to single-digits when possessions stall early.
Red-Zone Opponent Environment: Facing a defense like Green Bay that is capable of limiting total scoring opportunities puts his baseline floor in jeopardy.
Long-Distance Weapon: Frequently called upon for 50+ yard field goals, providing a solid ceiling boost in leagues that award bonus points for distance.
Week 4 Kicker Strategy
Heading into Week 4, don't be afraid to bench recognizable names like Jake Elliot or Cameron Dicker in favor of a streamer playing in warm-weather or dome environments with a projected team total in the 22-27 range. Targeting kickers on offenses that reliably move the ball between the 20-yard lines, but frequently stall before reaching the end zone, is the most consistent way to secure a high-volume, double-digit fantasy performance.
Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.