Jason Sanders Leads These Fantasy Football Week 4 Kicker Sits

Kicker decisions in fantasy football often come down to volume and matchup environment rather than name value or individual talent. Heading into Week 4, several normally trustworthy options face volatile scoring scripts and touchdown-heavy team dynamics that limit their fantasy ceilings.

Jake Elliot (Philadelphia Eagles)

Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliot (4) watches the flight of the ball before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Next Opponent: LA Rams

Key Fantasy & Performance Attributes

Elite Offensive Dependency: Elliot's ceiling is often dictated by Philadelphia's red-zone TD conversion rate. When the offense finishes drives with touchdowns, he is left kicking single PATs rather than multi-FG games.

Accuracy & Distance Floor: Historically one of the most reliable deep legs in the NFL, giving him long-distance appeal if the Eagles get stalled outside the 35.

Low Volume Risk: Averaging fewer than 1 field-goal attempt per game through the opening three weeks due to high-powered touchdown output.

Cameron Dicker (Los Angeles Chargers)

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker (11) kicks an extra point against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next Opponent: @ Seattle Seahawks

Key Fantasy & Performance Attributes

Matchup Sensitivity: Dicker possesses elite accuracy, but his fantasy output relies on the Chargers generating enough positive yardage to get him in position to succeed.

Low Expected Scoring Total: In lower-total projected games on the road, the Chargers' scoring drives are harder to come by, creating a low fantasy floor.

Solid PAT Baseline: Generally caps out around 5 to 7 points unless the Chargers' offense stalls repeatedly in the 20-to-35 yard range.

Jason Sanders (New York Jets)

Next Opponent: @ Chicago Bears

New York Jets place kicker Jason Sanders (19) celebrates his field goalduring the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Key Fantasy & Performance Attributes

Offensive Drive Volatility: Since joining New York, Sanders' ceiling has been limited by a Jets offense that struggles with sustained drive consistency and frequently turns the ball over or punts before crossing midfield.

Low Red-Zone Trip Volume: The Jets generate fewer total scoring opportunities per game compared to top-tier offenses, capping Sanders' baseline floor heavily toward 1-2 attempts.

Weather & Matchup Factor at Soldier Field: Playing on the road in Chicago creates a tougher outdoor scoring environment, making it harder to bank on distance tries if the Jets struggle to sustain drives.

Matt Gay (Las Vegas Raiders)

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) watches his kick against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next Opponent: Kansas City Chiefs

Key Fantasy & Performance

Sustained Drive Dependency: Gay's fantasy floor is tied directly to his offense's ability to cross midfield consistently.

Negative Game Script Risk: Facing a high-scoring division rival like Kansas City could force Las Vegas to chase touchdowns or go for it on 4th down rather than attempting field goals.

50+ Yard Upside: Features powerful distance leg capabilities, but requires sufficient drive volume to make those attempts materialize.

Chase McLaughlin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Sep 27, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin (4) kicks the extra point after a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next Opponent: Green Bay Packers

Key Fantasy & Performance Attributes

Volatile Possession Output: Capable of big-boom 12+ point games when Tampa Bay stumbles in the red zone, but prone to single-digits when possessions stall early.

Red-Zone Opponent Environment: Facing a defense like Green Bay that is capable of limiting total scoring opportunities puts his baseline floor in jeopardy.

Long-Distance Weapon: Frequently called upon for 50+ yard field goals, providing a solid ceiling boost in leagues that award bonus points for distance.

Week 4 Kicker Strategy

Heading into Week 4, don't be afraid to bench recognizable names like Jake Elliot or Cameron Dicker in favor of a streamer playing in warm-weather or dome environments with a projected team total in the 22-27 range. Targeting kickers on offenses that reliably move the ball between the 20-yard lines, but frequently stall before reaching the end zone, is the most consistent way to secure a high-volume, double-digit fantasy performance.