Week 7 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Week 7 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Welcome to Week 7, fantasy fans! It’s the second week of the season with four teams on a bye; this time it’s the Bills, Chargers, Commanders, and Jaguars. That leaves fantasy fans without Cam Little, Tyler Bass, Drew Stevens, and fantasy football disappointment, Cameron Dicker.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Ryan Fitzgerald and Matt Gay, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! There are also a number of kickers whose stock has recently fallen due to production declines or bad matchups, including Brandon Aubrey (no, not a misprint) and Cairo Santos.
Here are my fantasy kicker rankings as we head into Week 7. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 7 Fantasy Kicker Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Will Reichard
MIN
vs. IND
2
Spencer Shrader
IND
at MIN
3
Evan McPherson
CIN
at BAL
4
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
vs. NYG
5
Chase McLaughlin
TB
at CAR
6
Ryan Fitzgerald
CAR
vs. TB
7
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
at PHI
8
Matt Gay
LV
vs. LAR
9
Chris Boswell
PIT
at NO
10
Dominic Zvada
NYG
at HOU
11
Jason Myers
SEA
vs. KC
12
Tyler Loop
BAL
vs. CIN
13
Harrison Butker
KC
at SEA
14
Jake Bates
DET
vs. GB
15
Chad Ryland
ARI
vs. DEN
16
Andre Szmyt
CLE
at TEN
17
Daniel Carlson
NO
vs. PIT
18
Jason Sanders
NYJ
vs. MIA
19
Nick Folk
ATL
vs. SF
20
Eddy Pineiro
SF
at ATL
21
Cairo Santos
CHI
vs. NE
22
Trey Smack
GB
at DET
23
Blake Grupe
LAR
at LV
24
Jake Elliott
PHI
vs. DAL
25
Andres Borregales
NE
at CHI
26
Wil Lutz
DEN
at ARI
27
Joey Slye
TEN
vs. CLE
28
Riley Patterson
MIA
at NYJ
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano