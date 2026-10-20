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Week 7 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Will Reichard elevates to the top spot in the kicker rankings ahead of the Vikings' matchup vs. the stumbling Colts.
Michael Fabiano|
Will Reichard, Vikings.
Will Reichard, Vikings. | Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Week 7 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

Welcome to Week 7, fantasy fans! It’s the second week of the season with four teams on a bye; this time it’s the Bills, Chargers, Commanders, and Jaguars. That leaves fantasy fans without Cam Little, Tyler Bass, Drew Stevens, and fantasy football disappointment, Cameron Dicker.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Ryan Fitzgerald and Matt Gay, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! There are also a number of kickers whose stock has recently fallen due to production declines or bad matchups, including Brandon Aubrey (no, not a misprint) and Cairo Santos.

Here are my fantasy kicker rankings as we head into Week 7. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 7 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Will Reichard

MIN

vs. IND

2

Spencer Shrader

IND

at MIN

3

Evan McPherson

CIN

at BAL

4

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

vs. NYG

5

Chase McLaughlin

TB

at CAR

6

Ryan Fitzgerald

CAR

vs. TB

7

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

at PHI

8

Matt Gay

LV

vs. LAR

9

Chris Boswell

PIT

at NO

10

Dominic Zvada

NYG

at HOU

11

Jason Myers

SEA

vs. KC

12

Tyler Loop

BAL

vs. CIN

13

Harrison Butker

KC

at SEA

14

Jake Bates

DET

vs. GB

15

Chad Ryland

ARI

vs. DEN

16

Andre Szmyt

CLE

at TEN

17

Daniel Carlson

NO

vs. PIT

18

Jason Sanders

NYJ

vs. MIA

19

Nick Folk

ATL

vs. SF

20

Eddy Pineiro

SF

at ATL

21

Cairo Santos

CHI

vs. NE

22

Trey Smack

GB

at DET

23

Blake Grupe

LAR

at LV

24

Jake Elliott

PHI

vs. DAL

25

Andres Borregales

NE

at CHI

26

Wil Lutz

DEN

at ARI

27

Joey Slye

TEN

vs. CLE

28

Riley Patterson

MIA

at NYJ

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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