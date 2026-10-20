Week 7 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Welcome to Week 7, fantasy fans! It’s the second week of the season with four teams on a bye; this time it’s the Bills, Chargers, Commanders, and Jaguars. That leaves fantasy fans without Cam Little, Tyler Bass, Drew Stevens, and fantasy football disappointment, Cameron Dicker.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Ryan Fitzgerald and Matt Gay, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! There are also a number of kickers whose stock has recently fallen due to production declines or bad matchups, including Brandon Aubrey (no, not a misprint) and Cairo Santos.

Here are my fantasy kicker rankings as we head into Week 7. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 7 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Will Reichard MIN vs. IND 2 Spencer Shrader IND at MIN 3 Evan McPherson CIN at BAL 4 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. NYG 5 Chase McLaughlin TB at CAR 6 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR vs. TB 7 Brandon Aubrey DAL at PHI 8 Matt Gay LV vs. LAR 9 Chris Boswell PIT at NO 10 Dominic Zvada NYG at HOU 11 Jason Myers SEA vs. KC 12 Tyler Loop BAL vs. CIN 13 Harrison Butker KC at SEA 14 Jake Bates DET vs. GB 15 Chad Ryland ARI vs. DEN 16 Andre Szmyt CLE at TEN 17 Daniel Carlson NO vs. PIT 18 Jason Sanders NYJ vs. MIA 19 Nick Folk ATL vs. SF 20 Eddy Pineiro SF at ATL 21 Cairo Santos CHI vs. NE 22 Trey Smack GB at DET 23 Blake Grupe LAR at LV 24 Jake Elliott PHI vs. DAL 25 Andres Borregales NE at CHI 26 Wil Lutz DEN at ARI 27 Joey Slye TEN vs. CLE 28 Riley Patterson MIA at NYJ