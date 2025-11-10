A.J. Brown, Josh Jacobs And 3 More PrizePicks Plays For MNF: Packers Vs. Eagles
Week 10 of the NFL season concludes with a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. Green Bay will host its second consecutive game as Philadelphia goes on the road for the third time in four games. This highly anticipated showdown and potential NFC playoff preview features no shortage of storylines as both respective division leaders look to continue making ground on the rest of the pack. For PrizePicks users, Monday night’s game will feature player lines from some of the NFL’s best players. Here are the five most-favorable PrizePicks plays for Monday Night Football:
Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 Passing TDs
Despite a lack of high-end passing volume, Jalen Hurts has pieced together one of the most efficient performances through the first half of the season of any quarterback in the NFL. Through eight games, Hurts has thrown for 15 touchdowns with just one interception, averaging roughly 209.6 yards through the air per game. In his last five games, Hurts has thrown for multiple touchdowns four times, helping the Eagles’ offense find its stride after an inconsistent start to the season.
Josh Jacobs Over 0.5 Rushing/Receiving TDs
An inconsistent Eagles defense will have its hands full against an explosive Packers offense with a bruiser in the backfield. Despite averaging just 3.8 yards per carry so far this season, Pro Bowl back Josh Jacobs enters Week 10 with 10 rushing touchdowns, the second-most of any running back in the NFL. Through eight games, Philadelphia’s defense has allowed the fifth-most rushing touchdowns of any unit in the league, presenting a favorable matchup for Jacobs near the red zone.
A.J. Brown Over 56.5 Receiving Yards
In two games prior to his first absence of the season, All-Pro wideout A.J. Brown broke out following a notably quiet start to the season, racking up 10 catches for 201 yards and two touchdowns during that stretch. Despite his inconsistency, he’s sustained solid volume and remains one of the offense’s premier weapons. As the Packers navigate injuries throughout their defense, Brown could provide an unfavorable matchup for a banged-up Green Bay secondary.
Christian Watson Over 40.5 Receiving Yards
After missing the first six games of the season, Packers wideout Christian Watson made his season debut in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, making a splash with four catches for 85 yards. He followed that up with a solid 58-yard outing over two catches despite the loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 9. Watson’s efficiency, entering Week 10 averaging 23.8 yards per reception, should make him a popular target for a struggling Eagles secondary on Monday night.
Brandon McManus Over 0.5 Field Goals Made
Entering Week 10, Packers kicker Brandon McManus has seen no shortage of action. Over the veteran kicker’s last five games, he’s hit at least one field goal in each outing. In what projects to be a defensive battle, shortened drives could make for a busy day for the former Super Bowl champion.