Perfect MNF FanDuel DFS Lineup Preview: Christian Watson to Expose Eagles Secondary
Monday Night Football comes to Lambeau Field tonight in a showdown of two NFC contenders. The Philadelphia Eagles will the opposing team to the Green Bay Packers. These are two high end offenses with deep firepower. They will go against two stellar, but gettable defenses. We feature top tiered players such as Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs. There are also some deep sleeping nuggets to consider. When playing DFS tonight, look into these options.
MVP/Captain Picks
We look to some intriguing skill-playing option. We first look to Barkley. The Packers stand 5th versus Running Backs, but the Eagles should offset this quite well. The Packers are 10th in Run Stop Win Rate. The Eagles are 14th in Run Block Win Rate. I would be confident that they get Barkley rolling.
Josh Jacobs is the likeliest scorer tonight between both teams. He rushes the ball on 75% of Red Zone ground attempts. He has (10) Touchdowns and the Eagles sole weakness has been their run stop (23rd Ranked)
DeVonta Smith is cheaper than AJ Brown, yet he has equal output as Brown this season. Unlike Brown, Smith has thrived well versus all types of coverage looks. Brown has been exclusively great versus the man, and bad versus the zone. The Packers mix in both looks.
The Packers have allowed (7) Touchdowns to Wide Receivers this season. They have allowed (5) Touchdowns to Tight Ends, marking them as 23rd best in the NFL. Goedert, for that matter, has (6) Touchdowns on the season.
If we go with any Packers receiver, it would be Romeo Doubs. He has over a 30% Red Zone Target share and without Tucker Kraft, he could be a high-volume player. This issue is that the Eagles are elite versus Wide Receivers, standing 10th versus the position and T-2nd best in Touchdowns Allowed.
Best MVP/Captain Picks
- Josh Jacobs $12,600
- Saquon Barkley $12,200
- DeVonta Smith $9,400
- Dallas Goedert $8,400
Quarterback: Jordan Love or Jalen Hurts?
Both teams are run-heavy, throwing the ball under 54% of the time. This game projects a total of 45.5 Points. When converted to probabilities of touchdowns, they would combine for less than five touchdowns, meaning neither quarterback is likely to score more than two touchdowns, and maybe not even more than one.
I could get behind fading both quarterbacks. If I took one, it is an upside play. This would be Jalen Hurts given his rushing ability. He projects about 40% of Red Zone Rushes.
Jalen Hurts is the better upside Quarterback.
Running Back: Josh Jacobs or Saquon Barkley
Jacobs has a great matchup today. We have a Packers offense with a high rate of run. They also now miss Kraft, who has been a heavy Red Zone threat. Jacobs is very likely to score tonight against the 23rd best run stop.
The Eagles have failed to be what they have been last year. They are just 21st best in Rushing Yards per Game (111.6). Barkley has 519 Yards of the year, nearly 50% less than his 2024 pace.
The optimism at hand is that Barkley did rattle off 150 Yards in his last game, his best mark of the season. This came against a bad Giants run stop. We must also consider the limited upside of Barkley given Hurts' rushing threat in the Red Zone.
Josh Jacobs has higher upside than Saquon Barkley.
Best Wide Receiver Picks
This is an interesting game to breakdown. Both teams thrive much better in the coverage. Neither team utilizes any receiver at a high rate. No receiver has a high probaility to score tonight.
In this situation, I like to look for upside in volume and any Red Zone optimism. Romeo Doubs leads the charge.
Doubs has about 25% of Receiving Yards and about 35% of Red Zone Targets. Doubs, however, will see a lot of Quinyon Mitchell tonight. Mitchell is allowing 0.24 Fantasy Points per Route Run — an elite metric. Doubs will see zone, so he can expose Jaire Alexander a bit, but that is neither an easy task.
Christian Watson is playing his 3rd game back. Unlike Doubs, Watson is a deep ball threat. Watson has an Average Depth of Reception of 23.8 Yards and 21.4 Yards in 2024. He can attack the safet duo of Reed Blankenship and Andrew Mukuba, who rate as the worst safety duo in the NFL, per PFF (79th, 87th out of 91)
We know that Smith and Brown have great upsides given their raw talent. They have a tough matchup against the Packers. The Eagles have been under fire for their underperforming offense and fingers can point to their new OC, Kevin Patullo. I would never look to Hurts to go air-raid on a team. I consider Smith and Brown average, moderate upside plays.
Best Wide Receiver Picks
- Romeo Doubs $8,200
- Christian Watson $7,200
Tight End: Luke Musgrave vs Dallas Goedert
Musgrave starts his first game since Kraft went out for the season. He is a reliable option, but he is not Kraft. We could expect a target share around 15%, which limits upside of a massive game. The Eagles happen to be the 3rd best team versus Tight End, having allowed (1) Touchdown all season.
Goedert has (7) Red Zone Targets this season. (6) have gone for a touchdown. The Eagles have modified their tush push into another play. This has them lineup in a quad formation in the slot and they shuffle pass it to Goedert. Automatic.
This will be a touchdown reliant play as Goedert is a 3-4 Reception per Game type of player. They imply to score around 20 Points, so odds would be against finding the endzone tonight.
Both Tight Ends have limited upside, but Goedert has good upside.
Best Sleeper Picks
The Packers appear to be quite healthy, limiting sleeper upside from any options. Emmanuel Wilson has seen 30-40% of snaps, but with Jacobs being dinged up. He is fully healthy for this game and so Jacobs should command his 70% + plus run share, limiting Wilson to the scraps.
Matthew Golden has struggled this year and being dinged up himself, he should lack anything great. The same goes for Wicks.
Tank Bigsby is an interesting play. He rose to 28% of snaps against the Giants, but we must remember, that the Eagles were blowing out the Giants. Bigsby has gotten hype from his teammates, but he should stand around 15-20% of snaps. I would prefer Bigsby if he cost less than $3,500.
Jahan Dotson is a big play threat. He leads the Eagles in Yards per Reception (18.9 Yards). Given the fact that we may stick with many higher salaried assets tonight, Dotson spells to be a good play as one big catch pays off his $2,200 salary.
Defensive Picks
When we check out the Packers, they could be an option. This would be reliant on their ability to get to Hurts. The Packers are 12th in Sacks per Game while the Eagles have struggled as 26th in Sacks Allowed.
The Eagles will not be viable, especially in Green Bay. They are outside of the Top 20 in Sacks and Takeaways.
Not not start any defense.
Kicker: Brandon McManus vs Jake Elliott
The talk of America is the lake effect snow in the Great Lakes. This is not effecting Green Bay. We see it clear and cold (just under 30 Degrees) with moderate wind, 8-12 MPH with some moderate gusts.
McManus is just 11-for-16 this year. He is the 2nd least accurate kicker in the NFL.
The Eagles have lacked to kick the ball often. Elliott has played all eight games and has just (9) attempts, having made (7).
No kicker is DFS viable.