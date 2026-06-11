A'ja Wilson and 3 Other WNBA Underdog Fantasy Props for Thursday 6/11/26

It's a busy night in the W with plenty of stars in action as the WNBA Commissioner's Cup rolls on:

Full slate of hoops on deck 🙌



Catch four games of Comm Cup action starting at 7pm/ET on Prime Video!



2026 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup | @coinbase pic.twitter.com/Id1r89q4Gg — WNBA (@WNBA) June 11, 2026

In a doubleheader on Prime, Caitlin Clark and the Fever host the Sky. The nightcap features Paige Bueckers and the Wings hosting the Mercury.

As usual, Underdog Fantasy has a full slate of projections like points, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, and combination props available for tonight's action. Here are my four favorite player props on the platform.

Best WNBA Underdog Fantasy Props for Thursday 6/11/26

Angel Reese Lower Than 29.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists

Angel Reese had her revenge game against her former team on Tuesday, posting 17 points, 17 rebounds, and 4 assists in 35 minutes. The work on the glass was particularly telling about a little bad blood.

That was the fourth time in her last five games she's crested 30 points, rebounds, and assists (PRA). Overall, I still don't love her role on this Atlanta Dream squad to expect that on a nightly basis.

Reese's 23.1% usage rate is still second on her own team to Alisha Gray (23.2%), and her efficiency, per a 42.6% effective field goal rate (eFG%), is still really poor. Plus, tonight's opposing duo of bigs on the New York Liberty could keep her off the glass. Their defensive rebounding rate (dREB%) is second-best in the league (72.7%).

In three prior meetings with top-five squads in dREB%, she was held to single-digit boards twice. That would make this combo prop tough sledding.

A'ja Wilson Lower Than 10.5 Rebounds

It's been an odd year for the defending champion Las Vegas Aces, who have been playing plenty of close games. Each of their last five games were decided by 10 points or fewer.

On the road in Portland, Vegas is a 9.5-point favorite tonight, per DraftKings Sportsbook. That inspires some confidence they might have a margin in this one over the expansion Fire, who are 6-7 this year.

In three games decided by more than 10 points, Wilson is averaging just 6.3 rebounds per contest. Plus, the Fire's sluggish pace metric (94.8; second-lowest in the WNBA) will limit possessions.

An under for Wilson is never fun, but I think it's the right side of the projection that should be popular when she's eclipsed this mark in four straight.

Kamilla Cardoso Higher Than 20.5 Points and Rebounds

The place to attack the Fever is inside, and Chicago's dominant center can help.

Kamilla Cardoso takes 76.2% of her shots inside the arc, and the Fever allow the third-most points in the paint per game in the WNBA (41.3).

That'll help the former South Carolina star bust out of a scoring slump that's been centered on volume more than efficiency. She's shooting 52.8% from the floor in June but has totaled just 10.8 PPG. The Sky have dropped three of four this month, so it might be time to rethink the usage tree.

Indiana is middle of the pack in rebounds per game allowed to centers (6.1), as well. Cardoso is 12th in the WNBA in rebounds per 36 minutes (11.8), so she'll encroach double-digit boards in any neutral matchup.

Kahleah Copper Higher Than 17.5 Points

Phoenix nearly pulled a road upset over the Valkyries on Tuesday. They'll aim at another as 7.5-point underdogs in Big D to the youthful Wings.

It would certainly help their case if Kahleah Copper could find her rhythm. She's shooting a woeful 31.2% from the field in June. Slumps happen, though. She's a 43.8% lifetime shooter from the field, and she shot 42.4% from the field last year.

Dallas allows the fourth-most field goal attempts to guards (41.0) in the league, and Copper's usage rate (28.6%) is sixth-highest among starters in the W. I like this buy-low spot when she hasn't scored 20 points since May 24th.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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