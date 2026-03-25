Aaron Judge, Logan Webb And 2 Other Underdog Props For Yankees Vs. Giants

The MLB opens regular season play on Wednesday night, as the New York Yankees go on the road to take on the San Francisco Giants. Tonight’s clash marks the start of the 2026 season, followed up by an 11-game slate on Thursday.

Tonight’s matchup presents plenty of storylines. The Yankees are looking to avenge their ALDS loss at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays to put an end to their 2025 campaign, while the Giants are looking to end a five-season long playoff drought. This AL-NL showdown will feature a number of star players, including the likes of Aaron Judge, Willy Adames and Logan Webb. Such players will present favorable Underdog props for Wednesday night. Let’s look at four of the top props for tonight’s game:

Aaron Judge Over 2.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Mar 23, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) fields the ball against the Chicago Cubs in the third inning at Sloan Park. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The reigning back-to-back AL MVP is coming off another dominant campaign in 2025. Judge posted his second consecutive 50-home run campaign, hitting .331 from the plate with 137 runs, 179 hits and 114 RBIs. The seven-time All-Star has performed well on Opening Day throughout his career and is entering the 2026 season regarded as the top asset in fantasy baseball. Considering his success against Logan Webb historically, there’s plenty of reason to believe in a 2.5-Hit/Run/RBI line for one of baseball’s top statsheet-stuffers.

Rafael Devers Over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Entering his first full season in San Francisco, expectations are high for three-time All-Star Rafael Devers. The star third-baseman is coming off a stellar campaign in 2025, posting a .252 average, recording 99 runs, 153 hits, 35 home runs and 109 RBIs, his highest single-season mark since 2021. He also finished the year with an OBP of .372, marking a new career-high. Devers has struggled on Opening Day in the past, but has found success against Max Fried, posting three hits, a homer and two RBIs over nine at-bats against the Yankees ace.

Logan Webb Over 5.5 Strikeouts

Sep 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) walks off the field after a pitching change against the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning at Oracle Park. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Logan Webb is slated to make his fifth straight Opening Day start for the Giants on Wednesday night. Webb led the majors with 207 innings pitched in 2025, closing the year with a 3.22 ERA over 34 starts. He allowed 210 hits, the most of all majors pitchers, but mustered 224 total strikeouts, leading the National League. Webb has struggled against Judge in the Yankees in the past, but has performed well on Opening Day in the past. In 2023, Webb managed 12 strikeouts against Judge and the Yankees in the opener despite a tough loss.

Cody Bellinger Over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Former NL MVP Cody Bellinger will gear up for his second season with the Yankees this year, coming off an efficient performance in 2025. Bellinger mustered a 5.1 WAR, his best mark since the 2019 season, racking up 89 runs, 160 hits and 29 homers. He added 98 RBIs while hitting .272 and is poised to carry such momentum into the 2026 season. Bellinger has performed inconsistently against Webb in the past, but has a history of notable performances on Opening Day. I’m confident he’ll hit his Underdog prop in the first game of the season.

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