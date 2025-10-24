Alvin Kamara, Elic Ayomanor, and 3 Other NFL DFS Week 8 Potential Breakout Players
Week eight of the NFL is here. With that comes a new week of opportunity for DFS players to cash out and win big on the NFL. Here are five of the best players on DraftKings and FanDuel,at their price, for the main Sunday slate in week eight of the NFL.
Derrick Henry (DK:$6,000/FD:$8,000)
With Lamar Jackson out again for the Baltimore Ravens, they will lean on RB Derrick Henry's game braking ability likely heavily, to give them their best chance of winning. Henry is coming off of his second best game of the season in week six, where he recorded 122 yards on 24 carries. This was against the Los Angeles Rams, who rank 16th in the NFL for fewest rushing yards per game. The Ravens in week eight will play the Chicago Bears who have allowed the fifth most rushing yards per game. In this spot, Henry has great value and could be one of the better players in DFS this week.
Alvin Kamara (DK:$5,700/FD:$6,600)
RB2 for the New Orleans Saints, Kendre Miller, in week seven, suffered a torn ACL. With this saddening news, the Saints will now have to give a bigger workload to their veteran RB1, Alvin Kamara. In Kamara’s last three games, he has not gone over 40 rushing yards. Despite this, he has a good chance to get back on track, given his team’s opponent.
The Saints in week eight will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In PPR fantasy formats, the Bucs are allowing the seventh most fantasy points per game to the RB position. With Kamara’s increased usage and his pass-catching upside, at the price he is at, he is an ideal DFS play.
J.K. Dobbins (DK:$5,800/FD:$7,000)
The Denver Broncos RB1, J.K Dobbins, should be in for a big week in DFS. He and the Broncos in week eight will take on the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys this season are allowing the third-most rushing yards per game. They have allowed 150 or more scrimmage yards to opposing RB1s in three of their last four games.
Wan’Dale Robinson (DK:$5,200/FD:$6,500)
The New York Giants' WR1, Wan'Dale Robinson, is starting to settle into his increased role in 2025. In his last two games he has a combined 12 catches, 19 targets , and 169 receiving yards. He should be able to keep this trending going in week eight.
He and the Giants will take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles, in their last three games, have allowed 80 or more receiving yards to an opposing team’s WR. One of these games was Robinson in week six. In the game, he had six receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown.
Elic Ayomanor (DK:$3,900/FD:$5,100)
One very low-priced player on the DFS main Sunday slate that people should take a chance on is WR from the Tennessee Titans, Elic Ayomanor. The Titans will be without Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett after he was released from the team. With them out, he will act as WR1 for Tennessee. At his price, he is most certainly worth the gamble. In week three of this season, the Titans played the Colts, and Ayomanor had four catches for 38 yards and a touchdown.