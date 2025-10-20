Fantasy Football Impact: Kendre Miller Tore His ACL, Will Be Out for the Season
It is appearing that the season is very much lost for the New Orleans Saints. They never had high hopes in year one of Kellen Moore. It is very much a re-build and despite struggles, they have seen successes within the team. Chris Olave had a breakout Week 7. Spencer Rattler is actually playing quite well. The defense has even played above expectations. Kendre Miller has been waiting his turn and he has gotten it this year but this all ended yesterday as he tore his ACL. We now weight the impact to this team.
Fantasy Football Impact
Kendre Miller has been a valuable asset to this mediocre run game. The team is only averaging 100 Rushing Yards per Game and they have struggled with an Average Yards per Carry of 3.8. Miller has been the best of them all with 4.1 Yards per Carry. Clearly, the run blocking has been a problem but Miller had worked around it. Miller has been 11th best in the NFL in rushes for a loss of yards (6.5%).
Given the state of this rushing attack, Miller has lacked much value (RB47), but his loss does open doors in the offense.
Alvin Kamara has had just over 50% of team rushes. He has also seen 72% of team running back snaps. To compare, Miller has had 26% of team rushes and 24% of running back snaps. This void now must be filled and it will go quite a bit to Kamara. The rest will presumably go to Devin Neal, their 6th round pick out of Kansas.
What we can expect is that Kamara will receive a minor bump of 5-10% Neal will be the handcuff, but with lacking value given the state of the Saints offense.
Stock Watch
Alvin Kamara (RB28) could approach borderline RB20 range. He is generally a must-start as an RB2/Flex, but with a limited ceiling.
Devin Neal is a deep stash, more of a waiver wire pickup unless you have cheap roster space.
Kendre Miller is Out for the Season with Torn ACL
Miller tore his ACL in the Saints 26-14 loss to the Chicago Bears. He has dealt with injuries throughout his NFL career to this point. Miller had finally earned his role in Kellen Moore's new offense. The third year running back now must rehab, get healthy, and earn a contract in his final season of his rookie contract next year.