Andrei Iosivas, Isaiah Likely, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props: Ravens vs. Bengals
The Final game of Thursday’s Thanksgiving slate will be a matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens. Here are five of the best player props to take in the game on Underdog Fantasy.
Andrei Iosivas Over 33.5 Receiving Yards
For the second week in a row, WR for the Cincinnati Bengals Andrei Iosivas will have an increased role in the offense. WR2 for the Bengals, Tee Higgins, will not be playing, as he is out with a concussion. With this and the flashes Iosivas has shown in the past three weeks, his over 33.5 receiving yards is a great prop to take.
Iosivas, in two of his last three games, has had 60 or more receiving yards. The Ravens in all of their last three games have allowed WR2s over on Iosivas’ Thursday night receiving yard total.
Chase Brown Over 80.5 Rush+Rec Yards
After a slow start to the 2025 season, RB Chase Brown has played extremely well as of late. In all of his last five games, he has covered the total on his over 80.5 combined rushing and receiving yards for Thursday night. In three of these games, he has covered it on rushing yards alone. Against the Ravens, he should have no issue covering this total again.
Baltimore has allowed two RB1s over this total in their last four games. Minnesota Vikings RB1, Aaron Jones was well on his way to covering this total–he was one of the RB1s in the last four games to play Baltimore–but he left early with an injury in the third quarter against the Ravens. He had 69 total yards before getting hurt.
Isaiah Likely Over 26.5 Receiving Yards
TE2 for the Baltimore Ravens, Isaiah Likely, although he has not covered his Thursday night receiving yard total in his last three games, taking his over this week is a great play to take. His opponent for this week, the Bengals, have been one of the worst teams at guarding the TE position this season. In the year in STD and PPR fantasy formats, they are allowing the most fantasy points to the TE position. In their last nine game, they have allowed a TE over 27 or more receiving yards. In two of their last three games, an opposing TE had over 100 receiving yards against them.
Derrick Henry Over 93.5 Rushing Yards
Derrick Henry’s production has wavered throughout the season, and in this matchup, it should tune up for Henry. The Bengals this season are allowing the second-most rushing yards per game. In their last three games, two opposing RB1s have had a run per carry average of six yards or higher. If the Ravens keep the game close, it will likely be a game that calls for a heavy dose of Henry. With this, his over 93.5 rushing yard prop is a great one to take on Thursday night.
Evan McPherson Over 1.5 Made Field Goals
Bengals kicker Evan McPherson, in four of his last five games, has made two or more FGs. This should not change against the Ravens. In Baltimore’s last five contests, four opposing kickers have had two or more made field goals against them.