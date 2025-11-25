Fantasy Football Week 13 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Andrei Iosivas vs. Zay Flowers
Thursday in week 13 brings three games to the table. In that, there are some intriguing WR options in fantasy football, two of them being the Cincinnati Bengals WR Andrei Iosivas and the Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers. Here is a breakdown on who to start between the two in fantasy football this week.
Andrei Iosivas
With Tee Higgins out of the picture after suffering a concussion in week 12 against the New England Patriots, Bengals WR Andrei Iosivas could produce some solid numbers. In his latest game with WR1 for the Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase was out; he had four receptions on seven targets for 61 yards. This is the second game in his last three where he has had four or more receptions and over 60 receiving yards. He will look to build on this momentum on Thursday when he and the Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens on the season are allowing the ninth-most passing yards per game. However, as of late, they have tightened things up in the secondary. In the year, they are giving up an average of 231.6 passing yards per game; in their last three games, they have only allowed 182.7 yards per game. Over that three-game stretch, they rank 8th in fewest yards per game allowed. This has translated to WR2s on opposing teams struggling. In their last three contest, opposing WR2s against Baltimore have combined for just eight receptions and no TDS.
Zay Flowers
WR1 for the Baltimore Ravens, Zay Flowers, has brought consistent production this season, but his consistency is with performances that do not do much damage in fantasy matchups. In his last eight games in PPR fantasy formats, he has had 10 or more fantasy points, but he has not had one game over 15 PPR fantasy points. He will look to break this streak against the Bengals on Thursday.
Cincinnati this year is allowing the most passing yards per game in the NFL. In this, however, they have done well at guarding opposing WR1s in the last three weeks. The last three WR1s they have faced have combined for just six receptions for 69 receiving yards. This includes WR1 for the Chicago Bears, Rome Odunze, who was held to both zero receptions and receiving yards against Cincy.
Final Verdict
When it comes to who to start and who to sit in fantasy football in week 13 between Iosivas and Flowers, Iosivas should sit, and Flowers should be a start. The main factor that plays into this is Flowers' consistency; although it is not massive numbers, it is viable production. Going into a game against the Bengals, although they have been successful against WR1s recently, they are vulnerable overall to the pass. This brings even more upside to what Flowers can do.
Iosivas has a good matchup this week and has a couple of promising performances to his name this season, but there is still too much unknown about him. This also plays a role in him being a sit over Flowers. For fantasy managers in a predicament, Iosivas is still a solid flex play this week in the grand scheme of fantasy football.