Ashton Jeanty And 3 Other Week 7 Fantasy Football Bust Candidates
Week 7 of the NFL season will feature a plethora of notable matchups around the league. Some of fantasy football’s top performers could be limited, whether it be to unfavorable matchups, injuries throughout the offense, or any other outside factors. With that in mind, these are five top fantasy football players who could post bust performances this weekend:
Travis Etienne Jr. - Jacksonville Jaguars
Over the past two weeks, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach has leaned on his passing game in two highly contested matchups. In that span, star running back Travis Etienne has managed just 24 carries for 76 yards on the ground, matched up against two quality defensive fronts. Entering Week 7, a matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams could mark the Jacksonville run game’s toughest test to date.
Through six games, Los Angeles’ defense ranks third in the NFL in scoring and eighth in yards, limiting teams to just 18.3 points per game. Jacksonville could have a tough time re-establishing the run game after two quiet games from the unit.
Kenneth Walker III - Seattle Seahawks
In Week 6, Kenneth Walker and the Seattle Seahawks run game took a backseat to an efficient passing attack spearheaded by quarterback Sam Darnold. Walker was limited to his worst fantasy performance of the season, recording just 4.7 points among PPR leagues on the back of a 10-carry, 34-yard performance. Jacksonville’s run defense remained consistent against one of the better backs in the NFL.
Entering Week 7, a matchup versus the Houston Texans presents a nightmarish test for Walker and Seattle’s offense. Houston’s run defense ranks seventh in the NFL, holding teams to an average of 90.6 yards on the ground. To the dismay of fantasy owners, Etienne could be in for another quiet performance in Week 7.
Cam Skattebo - New York Giants
This will be the most unpopular pick of the list. The rookie tandem Cam Skattebo and Jaxson Dart has breathed life into the New York Giants, leading the squad to an upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles on a primetime stage in Week 6. Suddenly after an 0-3 start, the Giants are winners in two of their last three, thanks to fantasy football’s RB10 in PPR format.
While his three touchdown performance versus Philadelphia is immensely encouraging, a Week 7 matchup versus the Denver Broncos doesn’t cut Skattebo any slack. The red-hot Broncos defense is coming off a win over the New York Jets in Week 6, allowing just 82 total yards of offense.
Ashton Jeanty - Las Vegas Raiders
After a slow start to the fantasy season, Ashton Jeanty has emerged with three consecutive top-15 finishes among running backs in PPR. Coming into a divisional bout versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas could be forced to move away from the ground game in what projects to be a high-scoring opportunity for the Chiefs’ offense.
Star wideout Rashee Rice is set to return and the Kansas City offense is finding its legs following an 0-2 start, eclipsing 30 points in two of their last three games. Should Kansas City manage an early lead, Las Vegas’ run game could see limited burn while managing a deficit.