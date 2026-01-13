Ayo Dosunmu and 4 Other NBA DFS Picks to Produce Big Numbers (January 13th)

We are back for a Tuesday commanded by the NBA. It is the main sport on tonight, for those of you all-sports fanatics. This will be our future for mid-week sports and that excites me as a DFS player. There is a 5-Game Main Slate tonight for us to attack, and that is exactly what we will do. Last night, we found success with Lauri Markkanen and Day'Ron Sharpe. What do we have today? Let's take a look.

Collin Gillespie, PG/SG (PHO) — $6,100 (FanDuel) | $6,000 (DraftKings)

Gillespie is a very great 6th man for the Suns. He is 2nd on the Suns in Offensive Rating (114.6) and Assist Rate (30.8%). Gillespie will play 25-30 Minutes, and we like that given the matchup. The Suns play the Heat, and they are 25th versus Point Guards.

To aid the choice here, the Heat are also 1st in Pace of Play. This should elevate the volume of offense for the Suns, thus aiding the scoring potential of Gillespie. In his last four games against Top-10 Pace of Play teams, Gillespie is averaging (39.1) fantasy points.

Ayo Dosunmu, SG (CHI) — $5,900 (FanDuel) | $5,300 (DraftKings)

At the end of his postgame interview after dropping 20 points vs. the Mavericks, Ayo Dosunmu said, "Watch how the Bears come back."



The Bears were down 21-6 when he said that.



They won 31-27. pic.twitter.com/VDRBnN3DpG — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) January 11, 2026

I will be frank about play here, it is not a great matchup. However, it does project great minutes for Dosunmu. For that reason, we will play for upside in a relatively difficult slate for the Shooting Guard position.

Josh Giddey and Coby White are both out tonight. The available Guards for the Bulls will solely be Tre Jones and Dosunmu. The Rockets are 3rd against Shooting Guards and 5th against Point Guards. Nonetheless, Dosunmu will surely play no less than (30) Minutes, and we hope that volume and passing may prevail. He does play with an elite Assist-to-Turnover Ratio of (2.83:1).

Peyton Watson, PF/SF (DEN) — $7,600 (FanDuel) | $7,500 (DraftKings)

Ever since Nikola Jokic went down, Watson has stepped into a much larger role. In this seven-game stretch, Watson is averaging (36.9) Minutes per Game. For reference, his season average is about (29) Minutes per Game. In his last four games, Watson has no less than (40) fantasy points.

The Nuggets will take on the Pelicans tonight. They are 28th versus Small Forwards, although 8th versus Power Forwards. Whether this is a difficult matchup, or not, Watson is underpriced and he has shown high-upside, even against two tougher defenses in the Bucks and Celtics.

Derik Queen, PF/C (NO) — $7,200 (FanDuel) | $6,600 (DraftKings)

The only rookie bigs with multiple triple-doubles since 2000:



— Blake Griffin

— Victor Wembanyama



and Derik Queen. pic.twitter.com/XboFUYGGVk — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 10, 2026

Queen is especially well-priced on DraftKings. Regardless, we like him. The Nuggets are 27th versus Power Forwards, and logically even worse without Jokic. Queen is 5th on the Pelicans in Usage Rate (22.4%), 3rd in Rebound Rate (33.2%), and 1st in Assist Rate (31.5%). He is an awesome player that will do it all, and we love adding that effort to our DFS Lineup. Queen will linger around (30) Minutes.

Alperen Sengun, C/PF (HOU) — $9,400 (FanDuel) | $9,100

When searching for cheaper Center's, we come up empty. We looking for a reason to use Sengun, we find many. The pieces connect and so, we will invest this price on Sengun as our premier player in the lineup.

The Bulls are 23rd versus Centers. Back from a game off, Sengun came right back to play (35) Minutes. We have no concern about any minutes limit. The Bulls are also 5th in Pace of Play, logically upping the statistical volume. Over the last month, when Sengun plays at least (35) Minutes, he has scored 50+ fantasy points four of six times, twice hitting 60+. That will be our goal tonight.

