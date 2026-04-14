Bam Adebayo, Kon Knueppel, And 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Hornets vs. Heat

The NBA postseason is officially here, with the first round of play-in games now starting. The first official play-in game will be between the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets. Here are five of the best player props for the matchup on Underdog Fantasy.

Bam Adebayo Over 20.5 Points

Mar 30, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) reacts after scoring against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Bam Adebayo should be able to hit the over on his 20.5-point line with ease.

In his last three regular-season games, he has covered the over on his point prop for Tuesday night two times. Also, the last two times he played the Hornets this regular season, he had 21 or more points both times. The Hornets have been one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. They are allowing the seventh fewest PPG in the league, 111. 2. Even with this, the recent success of Adebayo against the Hornets is enough to warrant taking his over, especially with the ability he has shown to crush the over on his 20.5 point line during the regular season.

Kon Knueppel Over 17.5 Points

Mar 31, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) chases after a loose ball against Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) during the second quarter at Barclays Center. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Rookie for the Hornets, Kon Knueppel, in his last five games has not been scoring at the rate he has much of the regular season. Over the following stretch, he has hit the under on his 17.5 point prop line for Tuesday night four times. Despite this low hit rate on the over on his points for Tuesday, his over on this line is a great play to take.

Knueppel, in four games against the Heat this season, has had 18 or more points every single time. Also, Miami this season is allowing the ninth most PPG in the NBA, 118.5.

LaMelo Ball Over 8.5 Assists

Apr 12, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) dribbles up court against the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The following assist line for guard for the Hornets, LaMelo Ball, feels a bit high. In four of his past five games, he has hit the under on this line, and in his last 10 games, he has had under nine assists seven times.

Despite his recent success in covering the over on his Tuesday assist prop line, he should be able to cover the over against Miami. In three games against the Heat this season, Ball has had nine or more assists against them twice. Also, the Heat are allowing the 10th most APG this season, 27.5.

Brandon Miller Over 5.5 Rebounds

Apr 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) exits the court after warm up before the start of the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Wing for Charlotte, Brandon Miller, should be able to log at least six rebounds against the Heat.

In two games against Miami this season, he covered the over on his Tuesday rebounding prop one time, logging 11 rebounds. The Heat has been bad throughout the season in limiting rebounds. They are currently giving up the sixth most RPG in the league, 54.9.

Tyler Herro Over 2.5 Made 3-Pointers

Mar 30, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) reacts after scoring against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Tyler Herro should be able to make three or more 3-pointers on Tuesday.

In Herro’s last six games, he has made three or more 3-pointers four times. In two games against the Hornets this season, he made three or more 3-pointers one time. Herro showed he is not afraid to get shots up from distance against the Hornets. In the two games, he averaged six attempts per game beyond the perimeter.

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