Are LaMelo Ball & Kon Knueppel the New Splash Brothers? One Stat Proves That They Are

The Rookie of the Year debate shouldn't really be one, but Tuesday night, Charlotte Hornets' sharpshooter Kon Knueppel will have an opportunity to win over some voters with a strong performance in the Play-In Tournament against the Miami Heat. You know, the kind of opportunity that Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks won't have.

Knueppel finished the 2025-26 season as the NBA's leader in three-point makes with 273, though just barely edging out his teammate, LaMelo Ball, who had 272. With Ball drilling five triples in the regular season finale against the New York Knicks, Ball and Knueppel became just the second duo in the history of the NBA to reach 270 made threes in a single season, joining Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, who did it twice — 2015-16 and 2022-23.

The new Splash Brothers?

It seems unfair to compare anyone to the duo of Steph and Klay, but LaMelo and Kon have earned that reputation, which is something no two other players have come close to doing. Obviously, it's just one season together, but if this is the floor, just think about the possibilities of what is to come as these two learn how to play off each other more, continue to build chemistry, and improve their respective game.

Knueppel has slowed down over the last few weeks but has been playing through some back pain. Once he gets to the offseason and has time to rest, he'll be back to his normal self. Back problems are no joke, so it's going to be something that worries Hornets fans, but it doesn't appear to be a serious concern as of now.

LaMelo has obviously had quite the injury history as well, but managed to play in a career-high 72 games this season. Can he stay healthy next year and beyond? Or is this just Fool's Gold? Personally, I believe LaMelo has a better understanding of how to take care of his body, knowing when to push it and when to pump the brakes. Also, this new training staff and front office are hyperaware of his past and seem to be all over it, making sure they don't put him in harm's way.

If Ball and Knueppel can stay healthy, there's no reason to believe that they can be the new version of the Splash Bros.

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