Bennedict Mathurin, And 4 Other Underdog Player Props For Clippers vs. Timberwolves

The last game of Thursday’s NBA slate will be between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves. This will be the two teams' third meeting this season. Here are five of the best player props for the contest on Underdog Fantasy.

Jaden McDaniels Under 3.5 Rebounds

Feb 11, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) dribbles the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second half at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Wing for Minnesota, Jaden McDaniels has been a prominent force on the glass lately. In his last five games, he has had five or more rebounds in every single game. Taking his over on his rebounding line at 3.5, however, is not the right play on Thursday night. His under is.

The Clippers this season are allowing the fourth fewest rebounds per game in the NBA. Also, in McDaniels' last four games against them, he has fewer than 3.5 rebounds in all of these games.

John Collins Under 6.5 Rebounds

Feb 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins (20) reacts after he was charged with a foul on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the first half at Intuit Dome. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Looking at another rebounding prop with forward for the Clippers, John Collins, his under on his 6.5 prop line also looks to be a great play on Thursday night. In Collins's last five games, he has had seven or more rebounds twice. Against the Timberwolves, he has also covered the over on this prop at a low success rate. In his last five games against them, he had seven or more rebounds just one time.

Bennedict Mathurin Over 2.5 Assists

Feb 22, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Bennedict Mathurin (9) reacts at the end of the first half against the Orlando Magic at Intuit Dome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

New addition to the Clippers roster at the trade deadline, Benedict Mathurin is quickly becoming a fan favorite. And a lot of that has to do with what damage he has done to scoreboards over his latest stretch of games. In his last three outings, he is averaging 28.3 PPG. In this scoring, his playmaking has been solid. In his last eight games, he has had three or more assists seven times.

With his consistency to cover this assist prop line with his new team, this is enough to make his over on Thursday night a great play.

Kawhi Leonard Under 28.5 Points

Feb 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kawhi Leonard narrowly missed covering his Thursday player prop line set at 28.5 in his latest game against the Orlando Magic. In this contest against the Magic, Leonard put up 27 points. Going into a bout against the Timberwolves, he looks primed to rebound from his shortcomings in covering the over on this point prop.

Minnesota, in its last three games, is allowing the fifth-most points per game in the NBA. Also, Leonard, in his last outing against the Timberwolves, performed well, dropping 41 points. With these two things combined it more than justifies taking Leonard’s over on his line of 28.5 points.

Ayo Dosunmu Under 12.5 Points

Feb 11, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) looks on against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first half at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

In his last five games, combo guard for Minnesota, Ayo Dosunmu, has hit the under on his 1.5 point total for Thursday in every game. And this trend should keep going against the Clippers.

Los Angeles this season is allowing the ninth fewest points per game in the NBA. Also, Dosunmu, earlier this season against the Clippers, while on the Timberwolves, hit the under on this prop, scoring 11 points.

