Clippers' Trade Deadline Gamble Is Paying Off Thanks to Bennedict Mathurin

The Los Angeles Clippers continued their hot streak in their first game back from the All-Star break, defeating the Nuggets in nail-biting fashion. The best part of the win was the fact that it wasn't a one-man Kawhi Leonard show for the first time in a while. Instead, it was Bennedict Mathurin who delivered a career night in his third game with his new team.

Mathurin had 38 points on 12/22 shooting from the field in 34 minutes off the bench. He ended up closing the game and was a big part of the offense down the stretch. Getting to the free-throw line a whopping 13 times, the 23-year-old showed all the tricks in his bag. The offensive upside he provides to this team was exactly what the Clippers needed and should make them feel better about their decision to trade Ivica Zubac at the deadline.

LA made the unexpected decision to trade Zubac to the Pacers. The main return in the deal was Mathurin and two first-round picks with serious upside. This decision was a polarizing one. On one hand, Zubac has been an excellent two-way starting center for the Clippers and is still in his prime. On the other hand, Indiana's offer was probably too good to turn down.

Thursday night's showing against Denver proved why the Pacers' offer was nearly impossible to reject for the Clippers. Not only could the Clippers end up with two lottery picks, but they also added a 23-year-old dynamic scorer with untapped potential.

In addition to his offensive production, Mathurin had three steals for the third straight game for the Clippers, highlighting his commitment on the defensive side of the ball. His inconsistent defense has long been a criticism, but Mathurin seems highly motivated to make a two-way impact on his new team as he is looking for a contract extension over the summer.

Mathurin will be a restricted free agent in the offseason. The Clippers will have the right to match any offer sheet for the young small forward and will presumably have interest in bringing him back. If he carries this momentum down the stretch, he will certainly give the Clippers headaches about his next contract. At the same time, if Mathurin is regularly scoring over 25 points while making a defensive impact, the Clippers will be glad to break the bank for the Canadian talent.

Bennedict Mathurin's Clippers Tenure Is Off to an Excellent Start

Bennedict Mathurin on Ty Lue:



“He might end up being my best friend… I feel like he really knows my game. He really knows what I can do. Glad to have him as a coach… We can do a lot of great things.” pic.twitter.com/AGQQuyLqnl — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) February 20, 2026

After the game, Mathurin couldn't hide his excitement about playing for the Clippers. Praising Ty Lue for knowing "his game and what he can do," Mathurin joked about how Lue "might end up being [his] best friend."

The relationship between Mathurin and the Clippers couldn't have gotten to a better start. If Mathurin's emergence continues, the Clippers' decision to sell high on Zubac will be remembered as a very savvy move for a long time.

Read More About the LA Clippers: