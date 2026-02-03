Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner Boost Trade Value as NBA DFS Elite Items (Feb. 3)

The NBA is back in action tonight with eight games at our disposal. Last night, we had three games on the main slate, and we did find success. Credit goes to Ty Jerome and Aaron Nesmith. In this slate, we find another bunch of elite plays to slot into our DFS lineup(s). This is our five best modeled plays for the evening. Best of luck to all.

Jalen Suggs, PG/SG (ORL) — $6,400 (FanDuel) | $6,000 (DraftKings)

Over his last two games, Suggs has been back to his normal usage, post-injury. Suggs will now be expected to average in the low-to-mid 30 minutes per game. On Friday, Suggs had 14 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists, and 3 steals in Toronto. On Sunday, he had a very balanced stat line of 5 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Tonight, the Magic get the Thunder. This will be a tougher matchup, but Suggs fits the value equation. He averages near one fantasy point per minute. Suggs also averages about 4.8x of this salary. Back in full health, Suggs very well would actually average over 5x of salary.

Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF (IND) — $5,600 (FanDuel) | $5,500 (DraftKings)

This is a salary-exposing opportunity. Mathurin averages right at 5x of this salary per game. He is also back to full health, playing 30 or more minutes in his last two games. Tonight, Mathurin gets the Jazz in Indiana. They are the 29th best against Shooting Guards. The upside of a pure-shooter like Mathurin will be very high.

Pelle Larsson, SF/SG (MIA) — $5,200 (FanDuel) | $5,400 (DraftKings)

Pelle Larsson over the last 3 games:



19.0 PPG

5.7 RPG

3.7 APG

2.7 SPG

63.3% FG

54.5% 3P

81.3% FT

28.4 MPG



Don’t sleep on Pelle. 🔥 https://t.co/cFZI9G7dZW pic.twitter.com/DRJyFR6hTl — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 2, 2026

The recent surge of offense from Larsson is both unexpected and impressive. Eric Spoelstra deserves credit for his continued success getting players like Larsson to thrive. Over his last two games, Larsson has 20 or more points. In fact, Larsson hit nearly 10x of salary on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls.

In tonight's slate, the Heat take on the Hawks in Miami. The Hawks are 27th against Small Forwards, and Larsson should project well within a much deserved 50-60% minute share.

Tobias Harris, PF/SF (DET) — $5,400 (FanDuel) | $5,300 (DraftKings)

Harris is very well rested coming into this game against the Nuggets. On Sunday, the Pistons blew out the Nets by over 50 points. In that game, Harris played 19 minutes. Tonight, Harris faces a bottom-half Nuggets defense, and he should do quite well, averaging 4.8x of this salary. There is no excuse for poor play, and we should not expect it.

Myles Turner, C (MIL) — $6,100 (FanDuel) | $6,200 (DraftKings)

This is an upside play if I have ever seen one. Without Antetokounmpo, Turner has 48 or more FanDuel points over his last three games. If he can repeat that effort, Turner would hit at least 7x of this salary.

Defensively, the Bulls are 27th against Centers. As one of the premier options on this Bucks team right now, Turner should not do all that badly in this spot.

