NBA Mock Trade: Pistons Send Tobias Harris to the Pacers for Bennedict Mathurin

The Detroit Pistons are an elite basketball team circa 2026. As it stands, they are the +330 betting favorites to win the Eastern Conference. Key players in their lineup include Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren. They even find a nice veteran presence with their 14-Year Power Forward, Tobias Harris. As great has he is, Harris is the one Piston being featured in many trade rumors. Today, we will show you how a deal looks that sends Harris to the Indiana Pacers.

Fantasy Basketball Impact

With Harris leaving the Pistons, it would definitely impact their offense. His departure would thin out this frontcourt, thus putting Jalen Duren into a much higher Usage Rate. He very well can boost to be a Top-5 Center in all of Fantasy Basketball.

Other beneficiaries of a Harris departure may be that of Isaiah Stewart and Caris LeVert. The forwards will see their playing time go up, thus upping their Fantasy Basketball outlook.

In a world where Harris becomes a Pacer, his value becomes interesting. Currently, Harris the Pistons starting Power Forward. He plays to just north of (27) Minutes per Game, and a solid 18.3% Usage Rate. In Indiana, he should maintain that Usage Rate, but perhaps see a dock in his minutes played.

The Pacers have a deep frontcourt, but neither an elite one. Pascal Siakam is their core player, supported by Isaiah Jackson and Micah Potter at Power Forward. Jay Huff supports at Center. By adding Harris, he will add an elite, veteran presence. His playing time, however, may return to this mid-to-low 20 Minutes per Game.

Mock Trade Details

Pistons Get: Obi Toppin, Bennedict Mathurin

Pacers Get: Tobias Harris, 2027 1st Round Pick

Why the Pistons Say Yes

The Pistons are a contending team, and they very well can do it without Harris. With the return of Caris LeVert, they will field an awesome starting five, plus 2-3 solid bench pieces. Harris is expendable, and an expiring contract that very likely will not be renewed.

By making this deal, the Pistons get risk-averse with their salaries. They get something for nothing in this expiring deal. They then get Bennedict Mathurin, another expiring deal, as an elite shooter. There is a world where they could even bring him back on a new deal. If they made this deal, that is probably in their playbook. The Pistons do lack a ton for elite shooting, outside of Duncan Robinson.

Toppin, himself, has one more year in his deal. He provides solid depth that the Pistons can use. Nonetheless, he is not a long-term commitment and he could be repackaged sooner than later.

Why the Pacers Say Yes

The Pacers would take on Harris for a price. That price is his $26 Million on the books. The Pacers would plan to pick up the tab. In doing this trade, they add a nice player with no Tyrese Haliburton seemingly until next season. They also earn the right to a future draft pick.

Mathurin and Toppin are worth something. Combined, they are worth more than Harris, for sure. The Pistons will have to give them a 1st round pick. It will not be a high pick, thus making more sense, but a pick, nonetheless. The Pacers pretty much lose little for their 2027 plans and they add a pick to their arsenal. They surely hope to keep these wheels turning for more than a couple years.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: