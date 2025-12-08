Best DraftKings Showdown RB for Eagles vs Chargers: Omarion Hampton vs Saquon Barkley
Omarion Hampton is expected to return to game action tonight, creating a top back rotation for the Chargers. Their offense has been running back-driven in multiple matchups this season. The Eagles hope to get Saquon Barkley untracked in the run game, which has been a struggle for most of 2025.
Eagles vs. Chargers Week 14 Monday Night Football Running Backs
Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers (DK: $7,800)
Hampton was trending toward RB1 fantasy status after his success in Week 2 (129 combined yards with one touchdown and six catches) and Week 3 (165 combined yards with one touchdown and five catches). He was active catching the ball as well in Week 5 (6/26). After missing seven games, Hampton is expected to be in a rotational role with Kimani Vidal against the Eagles.
Philadelphia sits 25th in running back defense (305.10 fantasy points) in PPR formats. He will allow big plays to backs in the passing game (10.4 yards per catch), with a high catch rate (75%). Running backs gain 4.4 yards per carry while scoring 14 times.
- Javonte Williams (64 combined yards with two touchdowns and two catches)
- Kyren Williams (112 combined yards with one touchdown and two catches)
- Bucky Irving (165 combined yards with one touchdown and five catches)
- Cam Skattebo (110 combined yards with three touchdowns and two catches)
- Josh Jacobs (107 combined yards with one touchdown and five catches)
- Jahmyr Gibbs (146 combined yards with five catches)
- Chicago Bears running backs (40/255/2 with one catch for 13 yards)
The Eagles' defense had massive issues last week, and I’m sure that has been a focus of their practice heading into this matchup. A split role makes Hampton challenging to trust in a showdown slate, especially in his first game back. DraftKings set his prop lines higher than Vidal's in this game, suggesting a possible 60/40 split in his favor.
Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers (DK: $7,400)
Over his last seven games, Vidal gained 674 combined yards with four touchdowns and 12 catches, leading to 103.70 fantasy points in DraftKings scoring (14.81 FPPG). He delivered four playable outcomes (25.80, 22.70, 17.80, and 23.70), with the last three coming at home.
Despite the appearance of success, the Chargers’ running backs rank 25th in fantasy points (224.60) over 12 games. They gain 4.3 yards per carry and 5.6 yards per catch.
Vidal seems reasonably priced based on his recent success, but a weaker role makes him hard to trust on this showdown slate.
Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles (DK: $9,600)
After 12 games, Barkley ranks 13th in running back scoring (170.10 fantasy points), with only one impact game (174 combined yards with two touchdowns and four catches). He’s scored fewer than 18.50 fantasy points in his other 11 starts, making him a challenging player to trust in a contest that most likely needs a 2X outcome to be in play.
The Chargers have risk against the run to running backs (4.6 yards per carry). They rank 12th in fantasy points allowed (255.20) to backs. Some of their success has been helped by facing low rushing attempts (19.2 per game).
- Jacory Croskey Merritt (150 combined yards with two touchdowns and two catches)
- De’Von Achane (150 combined yards with two touchdowns and four catches)
- Jonathan Taylor (16/94/3 with three catches for 38 yards)
- Travis Etienne (19/73/2)
Barkley brings name value, but his success on the field suggests a fade in this showdown slate. He has plenty of talent, and lower ownership would be a better reason to play him. At the very least, his run matchup is favorable, and the Eagles will give Barkley plenty of chances in this matchup.
More Fantasy Sports On SI News:
With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.Follow Shawn__Childs