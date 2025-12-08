Best DraftKings Showdown RB for Eagles vs Chargers: Omarion Hampton vs Saquon Barkley

Omarion Hampton is expected to return to game action tonight, creating a top back rotation for the Chargers. Their offense has been running back-driven in multiple matchups this season. The Eagles hope to get Saquon Barkley untracked in the run game, which has been a struggle for most of 2025.

Eagles vs. Chargers Week 14 Monday Night Football Running Backs

Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) carries the ball before the game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers (DK: $7,800)

Hampton was trending toward RB1 fantasy status after his success in Week 2 (129 combined yards with one touchdown and six catches) and Week 3 (165 combined yards with one touchdown and five catches). He was active catching the ball as well in Week 5 (6/26). After missing seven games, Hampton is expected to be in a rotational role with Kimani Vidal against the Eagles.

Shawn Childs

Philadelphia sits 25th in running back defense (305.10 fantasy points) in PPR formats. He will allow big plays to backs in the passing game (10.4 yards per catch), with a high catch rate (75%). Running backs gain 4.4 yards per carry while scoring 14 times.

Javonte Williams (64 combined yards with two touchdowns and two catches)

Kyren Williams (112 combined yards with one touchdown and two catches)

Bucky Irving (165 combined yards with one touchdown and five catches)

Cam Skattebo (110 combined yards with three touchdowns and two catches)

Josh Jacobs (107 combined yards with one touchdown and five catches)

Jahmyr Gibbs (146 combined yards with five catches)

Chicago Bears running backs (40/255/2 with one catch for 13 yards)

The Eagles' defense had massive issues last week, and I’m sure that has been a focus of their practice heading into this matchup. A split role makes Hampton challenging to trust in a showdown slate, especially in his first game back. DraftKings set his prop lines higher than Vidal's in this game, suggesting a possible 60/40 split in his favor.

Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers (DK: $7,400)

Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal (30) carries the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Over his last seven games, Vidal gained 674 combined yards with four touchdowns and 12 catches, leading to 103.70 fantasy points in DraftKings scoring (14.81 FPPG). He delivered four playable outcomes (25.80, 22.70, 17.80, and 23.70), with the last three coming at home.

Despite the appearance of success, the Chargers’ running backs rank 25th in fantasy points (224.60) over 12 games. They gain 4.3 yards per carry and 5.6 yards per catch.

Vidal seems reasonably priced based on his recent success, but a weaker role makes him hard to trust on this showdown slate.

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles (DK: $9,600)

After 12 games, Barkley ranks 13th in running back scoring (170.10 fantasy points), with only one impact game (174 combined yards with two touchdowns and four catches). He’s scored fewer than 18.50 fantasy points in his other 11 starts, making him a challenging player to trust in a contest that most likely needs a 2X outcome to be in play.

Shawn Childs

The Chargers have risk against the run to running backs (4.6 yards per carry). They rank 12th in fantasy points allowed (255.20) to backs. Some of their success has been helped by facing low rushing attempts (19.2 per game).

Jacory Croskey Merritt (150 combined yards with two touchdowns and two catches)

De’Von Achane (150 combined yards with two touchdowns and four catches)

Jonathan Taylor (16/94/3 with three catches for 38 yards)

Travis Etienne (19/73/2)

Barkley brings name value, but his success on the field suggests a fade in this showdown slate. He has plenty of talent, and lower ownership would be a better reason to play him. At the very least, his run matchup is favorable, and the Eagles will give Barkley plenty of chances in this matchup.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: