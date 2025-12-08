Omarion Hampton, Saquon Barkley, and 3 Other Underdog Props For Chargers vs. Eagles

The last game of week 14 of the NFL will feature the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Chargers. Here are five of the best player props in the contest on Underdog Fantasy.

A.J. Brown Under 60.5 Receiving Yards

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ. Brown (11) runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

WR1 for the Philadelphia Eagles, A.J. Brown, has been on a hot streak in his last two games, recording over 100 receiving yards in each game, but there is reason to believe that he will hit a lull in production on Monday night. His opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers, this season has been one of the better teams in guarding the pass. In the year, they have allowed the second-fewest passing yards per game. This type of lockdown defense has hindered the production of opposing WR1s in a major way, especially recently. The Chargers, in their last four games, have held opposing WR1s under Brown’s Monday night receiving yard prop set at 60.5 yards three times. With this, taking the under on this prop on Monday is a great play and the right play.

Omarion Hampton Over 43.5 Rushing Yards

Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) runs against Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton (95) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

After missing seven games, rookie RB Omarion Hampton will be playing his first game since being injured back in week five. With it being his first game back, it feels like his rushing yard total is getting a major discount. There is really no need for it, given Hampton was a full participant in practice for the Chargers on Friday. He should get more than enough carries to break through and cover the over on his 43.5 rushing total, especially with the Chargers in the midst of a playoff race. This season, he has covered this total in four out of the five games he has played.

Ladd McConkey Over 5.5 Targets

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) and wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) leave the field after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

WR1 for the Los Angeles Chargers, Ladd McConkey, has had back-to-back games of rather disappointing production. In his last two contests, he has combined for 52 receiving yards and seven receptions. Despite the inconsistency in receiving yards for McConkey this year, looking at the grand scheme of his season, he has been consistent in his target total. In nine of his last 10 games, he has had six or more targets. Also, earlier this season, he had a two-game streak where he had back-to-back games of under 40 receiving yards, and the game following that, he got nine targets. Taking his over 5.5 target total here is one of the best props on the slate for Monday night.

Saquon Barkley Under 70.5 Rushing Yards

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Saquon Barkley has recorded under 71 rushing yards in three of his last four games. There is no reason that this trend should change against the Chargers. In Los Angeles’ last four games, they have held opposing RB1s under 71 yards three times. It is clear they have also elevated their run defense as a whole as of late. Over their last three games, they have given up the 10th fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL.

Cameron Dicker Under 1.5 Made Field Goals

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Los Angeles Chargers place kicker Cameron Dicker (11) reacts in the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Corinthians Arena. | Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images

Kicker for the Chargers, Cameron Dicker, feels destined to have one or fewer made field goals in this game. In four out of his last five games, he has covered the over on this prop. But in the Eagles' last five contests, they have held opposing kickers to one or fewer field goals in four of the contests. This feels like a spot where Dicker’s hot streak cools down a bit.

