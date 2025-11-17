Best DraftKings Showdown RB for Cowboys vs Raiders: Ashton Jeanty vs Javonte Williams
Over the past couple of months, the running back position has driven the winning tickets in the DFS market. Much of this is due to below-par quarterback play and a high number of injuries to talented wide receivers. In tonight's showdown matchup, two top 12 running backs square off with a chance to help Daily Gamer chase a big payday.
Cowboys vs. Raiders Fantasy Football Running Back Projections
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders (DK: $10,000)
Nine games into his NFL career, Jeanty has proved to be more of a steady running back option than a foundation difference-maker. He’s scored between 12.00 and 20.00 fantasy points in five matchups while posting an impact game (155 combined yards with three touchdowns and two catches) in Week 4 at home. Jeanty had a floor of 18 touches in five of his last six starts. Only once this year has he gained more than 75 rushing yards.
The Cowboys’ defense also ranks poorly (30th) against running backs (255.60 fantasy points) in PPR formats. They allow 4.9 yards per rush and 8.9 yards per catch. Backs have reached paydirt 11 times.
- Saquon Barkley (84 combined yards with one touchdown and four catches)
- D’Andre Swift (78 combined yards with three catches)
- Josh Jacobs (157 combined yards with two touchdowns and four catches)
- Breece Hall (155 combined yards with four catches)
- Rico Dowdle (30/183 with four catches for 56 yards and one score)
- J.K. Dobbins (15/111 with two catches for 10 yards)
Jeanty rates as the top player in tonight’s game, but he needs Geno Smith to have success moving the ball via the pass. The Raiders scored two touchdowns or fewer in six games, three of which resulted in no scores and low points (9, 6, and 0).
Should DFS Players Target Dak Prescott or Geno Smith on tonight's DraftKings Showdown slate?
Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys (DK: $9,800)
This season, Williams exceeded expectations by a wide margin, highlighted by his scoring ability (nine touchdowns). He gained over 100 rushing yards in two matchups while scoring three times in three other games. Williams has been a similar player at home and away. All three of his outcomes with over 20.00 fantasy points came over the first five weeks.
The Raiders have a top 5 defense against running backs (156.80 fantasy points). They allow short yards per rush (3.8) and minimal damage in yards per catch (6.4). Backs reached the endzone eight times, four by air and four by the ground.
- Jeremy McNichols (4/78/1)
- Jonathan Taylor (17/66/3 with three catches for 20 yards)
- Travis Etienne (115 combined yards with five catches)
No running back has gained over 85 rushing yards vs. Las Vegas. Dallas brings the best combination of skill players (RB, WR, and TE) to the table, forcing the Raiders’ defense to cover more of the field. Williams tends to be a showdown slate buster due to many DFS team builds hinging around Dak Prescott and his top receiving option. He seems to be a fade in this game, but his three-down opportunity is too high to totally dismiss.
Both teams in this matchup rotate their backup running backs sparingly, making their rosters low-percentage. They may need an injury to each a high enough output to play in a one-game matchup.