Best DraftKings Showdown Running Backs For Tonight’s Panthers vs. 49ers Game
The running back position should fill two slots in tonight’s showdown matchup between the Panthers and 49ers. Christian McCaffrey and Rico Dowdle have an excellent chance at 20+ touches tonight with a minimum of one score.
Week 12 Monday Night Football Running Back Projections
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers (DK: $12,400)
In Week 11, McCaffrey turned his three touchdowns with 121 combined yards and five catches into his third impact game (35.10 fantasy points) over the past five weeks (Week 7 – 39.10 and Week 9 – 34.30). Despite his recent success, San Francisco has lightened his workload over his last two starts (20 and 18 touches), down from 25.4 chances per game over his first nine matchups. His one strike remains his yards per rush (3.7), which has been better twice (5.4 and 6.2) over his previous five games.
The Panthers have been up and down against running backs in 2025. They sit 27th in fantasy points allowed to backs (271.00) due to allowing 4.6 yards per rush, 12 touchdowns, and 54 catches.
- Travis Etienne (16/143 with three catches for 13 yards)
- James Cook (19/216/2)
- Josh Jacobs (100 combined yards with one touchdown and four catches)
- Alvin Kamara (115 combined yards with three catches)
- Bijan Robinson (143 combined yards with two touchdowns and four catches).
McCaffrey has only played four home games this year, compared to seven on the road. He averaged 27.45 fantasy points in San Fran, with one highlight game (201 combined yards with two touchdowns and seven catches). The decision is whether to make him the captain. McCaffrey will be a higher percentage owned tonight, due to his high floor and explosive ceiling. Anyone fading is hoping for an injury.
San Francisco upped Brian Robinson’s snap count over the last two matchups (22% and 29%). He has a touchdown in two of his previous three games (5/53/1, 8/41/1 with one catch for four yards, and 8/24).
Should DFS Players Target Brock Purdy or Bryce Young Tonight?
Rico Dowdle, Carolina Panthers (DK: $10,400)
When given his first two starts this year in Weeks 5 and 6, Dowdle kicked in the fantasy door by delivering two electric showings (32.40 and 33.90 fantasy points). Carolina moved him back to RB2 status for his next two matchups after Chuba Hubbard returned from injury, leading to 46% and 36% of the Panthers’ snaps.
Dowdle regained starting status over his last three games (72%, 79%, and 83%). Carolina gave him 24 touches per game over this span, resulting in 304 combined yards with three touchdowns and 10 catches (20.47 FPPG). Despite his success, he gained only 3.7 yards per rush (5.0 on the year).
San Francisco holds backs to 4.2 yards per rush and 6.1 yards per catch. They rank 21st in running back defense (254.70), but they will give up catches (61) and some damage in touchdowns (10).
- Alvin Kamara (120 combined yards with six catches)
- Travis Etienne (125 combined yards with one touchdown and one catch)
- Kyren Williams (131 combined yards with two touchdowns and eight catches)
- Bijan Robinson (92 combined yards with one touchdown and six catches)
- Kyren Williams (14/73/2 with two catches for 11 yards)
Dowdle should be in play this week, but the 49ers have three receiving options that have the potential to outscore him with lower salaries. If two accomplish that feat, Brock Purdy will undoubtedly be on the winning ticket, along with his best two receivers.
Chuba Hubbard was the field for 26 plays over the past two weeks, leading to 43 combined yards with two catches on nine touchdowns. He hasn’t been the same player since returning from his injury.