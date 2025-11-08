Rome Odunze Among the Four Best Mid-Tier Studs Based on DFS Salary for Week 10
Last week, I highlighted two steady value players and Tee Higgins as an impact option. Unfortunately, DK Metcalf (2/6 on four targets) left a glaring hole in my DFS lineups. The goal when reviewing my projections is to narrow the player pool to out-handicap the deep-pocketed players in daily contests.
D’Andre Swift, Chicago Bears (DK: $6,100/FD: $7,100)
The running back opportunity for Chicago will be challenging to gauge in Week 10 after a monster showing by Kyle Monangai (198 combined yards with three catches on 29 touches) with Swift out. Over the past month. Chicago’s backs have been much more active, leading to 800 combined yards with six touchdowns and 11 catches. The Bears expect both players to play this week. Swift scored 25.50, 20.80, and 15.10 fantasy points over his last three starts, while scoring a touchdown in four consecutive games.
Monangai looked sharp last week (22.80 fantasy points), and he posted a playable day in Week 7 (94 combined yards with a touchdown and two catches). The Bears’ running backs rank 11th in fantasy points (199.00) in PPR formats.
The Giants rank 31st in running back defense (257.80 fantasy points) in PPR formats, after getting drilled by Christian McCaffrey (34.30 fantasy points) last week. They allow 5.8 yards per carry, with backs scoring 12 touchdowns. Four other backs have gained over 100 combined yards against New York.
- Javonte Williams (130 combined yards with one touchdown and six catches)
· Omarion Hampton (165 combined yards with one touchdown and five catches)
· Saquon Barkley (174 combined yards with two touchdowns and four catches)
· Tank Bigsby (9/104)
Chicago has an excellent matchup for their running backs this week, and their combo is playing well. I expect Swift to regain his starting role, with a chance to score over 20.00 fantasy points. In these types of scenarios, the incoming defense often game plans to stop the run, creating more explosive passing opportunities.
Rico Dowdle, Carolina Panthers (DK: $6,300/FD: $8,000)
After two explosive games (32.40 and 33.90 fantasy points), the Panthers rotated Chuba Hubbard and Dowdle for two games. Hubbard led the way with 73 to 55 in snaps, but he was outgained 84 to 150 combined yards while holding a slight edge in fantasy points (16.50 to 16.00). Last week, Carolina shifted the playing time opportunity back to Dowdle, leading to another impressive showing (141 combined yards with two touchdowns and two catches).
Game score led to the Saints facing the second-most rushing attempts (224). They rank 22nd in running back defense (199.50 fantasy points) despite allowing only 4.2 yards per rush and 6.6 yards per catch. Backs scored eight touchdowns.
· James Cook (22/117/1 with three catches for 18 yards)
· Cam Skattebo (104 combined yards with six catches)
· D’Andre Swift (138 combined yards with one touchdown and one catch)
· Kyren Williams (25/114/1)
Their run defense played well vs. the Seahawks (31/85/2), 49ers (19/75), Patriots (22/45), and Buccaneers (29/88/1).
Carolina leads the NFL in rushing attempts (244) and rushing yards (1,182), with running backs gaining 4.8 yards per carry. The Panthers had Dowdle on the field for 72% of their snaps last week, signaling another active role in Week 10.
Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears (DK: $6,000/FD: $7,600)
In a game where both offenses combined for 89 points and 1,071 yards, Odunze had no catches on three targets. His snap count came in at 100% for the second time this year. Despite his goose egg, he sits 15th in fantasy points (108.30) in PPR formats. He opened the season with five touchdowns in four consecutive matchups, with his highlight game coming in Week 2 (7/128/2). Odunze was also active in Week 8 (7/114).
The Giants sit 28th in wide receiver defense (315.90 fantasy points). Wideouts have accounted for 56% of their receptions allowed, leading to eight touchdowns and 12.9 yards per catch.
· Deebo Samuel (7/96/1)
· CeeDee Lamb (9/112)
· George Pickens (5/68/1)
· Tyquan Thornton (5/71/1)
· Quentin Johnston (8/98/1)
· Chris Olave (7/59)
· Rashid Shaheed (4/114/1)
· A.J. Brown (6/80)
· Marvin Mims (6/85)
· Courtland Sutton (6/87)
· DeVonta Smith (6/84)
· Jauan Jennings (4/41/1)
The list of successful wide receivers against New York is long, painting a winning picture for a Bears wideout. The key to Odunze’s ceiling is the Bears’ attempting close to 35 passes, something Caleb Williams has done four times (35, 37, 38, and 34).
Multiple times this year, a bust player has followed up his poor showing with an impactful game. Chicago has Odunze on the field for 100% of their plays last week, but he is listed as questionable for this week’s game with ankle and heel issues.
Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins (DK: $6,400/FD: $7,200)
Waddle stepped up his game with Tyreek Hill injured, giving the fantasy market memories of his first three years (104/1,015,6, 75/1,356/8, and 72/1,014/4) in the NFL. He gained over 80 yards in three (6/110/1, 6/95, 5/99/1, and 6/82) of his last five games. On his down days, Waddle scored fewer than 10.00 fantasy points in three matchups (7.00, 3/48, and 2.50) while having six targets or fewer in six of his eight starts.
The Bills have the ninth-best defense (234.90 fantasy points) vs. wide receivers. They allow 13.1 yards per catch, with wideouts gaining 74.7% of Buffalo’s receiving yards allowed.
· Zay Flowers (7/143/1)
· Jaylen Waddle (5/39/1)
· Stefon Diggs (10/146)
· Drake London (10/158/1)
· Tetairoa McMillan (7/99)
· Rashee Rice (4/86/1)
Waddle will be active in this game, and he has the skill set to hit on a big play and score. Miami has two offensive weapons (Waddle and Achane), who command the ball each week.