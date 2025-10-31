Kyren Williams and the Best DraftKings & FanDuel Middle Tier Value Plays in Week 9
James Cook (33.60) and Michael Pittman (23.50) ranked second and third for their positions in fantasy points in Week 8. I highlighted both players in my Mid-Tier Value Play article, along with Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers. Unfortunately, the two Ravens players were downgraded in my second projection update once Lamar Jackson was ruled out.
Week 9 Middle Tier DFS Values on DraftKings & FanDuel
Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals (DK: $5,900/FD: $7,200)
Brown was an identifiable value player in Week 8, even with Cincinnati giving Samaje Perine a season-high 10 touches (9/94/1 with one catch for six yards). The Bengals’ top back built on his Week 7 progression (11/108) by posting his best game (105 combined yards with two touchdowns and three catches) of the season. Cinci had him on the field for 54% of their plays, which remains well below his first two starts (75% and 71%).
Chicago is about league average in running back defense (172.30 fantasy points) despite allowing 5.1 yards per carry. They’ve given up eight touchdowns to backs this year.
- Vikings running backs (142 combined yards with one touchdown and four catches)
- Lions running backs (169 combined yards with two touchdowns and four catches)
- Cowboys running backs (145 combined yards with eight catches)
- Ashton Jeanty (21/139/1 with two catches for 17 yards and two more scores)
The Bears played better against running backs over the last three games (WAS, NO, and BAL – no Lamar Jackson).
Based on his salary and potential, Chase looks viable in the DFS market again this week. Cincinnati should score in this matchup (over/under – 51.5), creating three or more touchdown chances for their skill players. Perine could get in his way again in Week 9.
Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams (DK: $6,800/FD: $8,000)
In my anti-Tyler Shough world, I expect the Rams’ defense to have a big day, giving Williams a chance at multiple touchdowns. He played great in Week 5 vs. the 49ers (131 combined yards with two touchdowns and eight catches on 22 touches), but Los Angeles failed to get him rolling in his last two road games (87 combined yards with one touchdown and two catches, and 65 combined yards with two catches).
The Saints have held backs to low yards per rush (4.1) and per catch (6.6), but game score tends to lead to many rushing attempts per game (23.2) by running backs. New Orleans sits 19th in fantasy points allowed (176.00) to backs in PPR formats.
- James Cook (22/117/1 with three catches for 18 yards)
- Cam Skattebo (104 combined yards with six catches)
- D’Andre Swift (138 combined yards with one touchdown and one catch)
Their run defense played well vs. the Seahawks (31/85/2), 49ers (19/75), Patriots (22/45), and Buccaneers (29/88/1).
I have Williams projected for a 3X outcome at DraftKings (20.47 fantasy points), leaving him 14 rushing yards and a second touchdown away from a top-five running back day. If the Saints' rookie quarterback turns the ball over as expected, Los Angeles could have multiple short-field drives, inviting a big day for their lead running back.
DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers (DK: $5,500/FD: $7,600)
Over his seven games with Aaron Rodgers, Metcalf has seen his touchdown production rise (five scores). He has yet to have over five catches or double-digit targets in a game. On the positive side, Metcalf scored in all three of his home matchups (3/20/1, 4/95/1, and 5/55/1) against three decent defenses (SEA, CLE, and GB).
The Colts’ defense has struggled against wide receivers lately, dropping them to 31st in wide receiver defense (310.30 fantasy points). They’ve allowed the most catches (120) and targets (183), but Indy does hold wideouts to short yards per catch (11.4).
- Troy Franklin (8/89/1)
- Puka Nacua (13/170/1)
- Keenan Allen (11/119/1)
- Chimere Dike (7/93)
Over the past five games, Indianapolis gave up 1,602 passing yards to Matthew Stafford (375/3), Geno Smith (228/0), Jacoby Brissett (320/2), Justin Herbert (420/3), and Cam Ward (259/1).
Indianapolis should score in this game, forcing the Steelers to throw more. As a result, Metcalf should see the most targets of the year. He brings big play and scoring upside to an offense that lacks trusted assets at wide receiver. Pittsburgh’s top wideout has a favorable salary that only requires 22.00 fantasy points to deliver a 4X outcome.
Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals (DK: $5,900/FD: $7,300)
I shoved on Higgins last week in the DFS and prop market. The Jets’ defense held him to only two targets, but his only catch resulted in a 44-yard touchdown. His score came at the 10:45 mark in the second quarter, leaving a great window to win three parlays (Underdog – $1,474 and two at DraftKings – $595 X 2).
The sad part of his failure was that Cincinnati threw the ball 19 times to Ja’Marr Chase. In the end, I misread the Jets’ expected coverage. Sauce Gardner (no catches on one target) covered Higgins on most plays rather than Chase.
I took a look at the Bears’ wide receiver defense in my Ja’Marr Chase write-up for the DFS market.
Despite whiffing on Higgins last week, I’m going to run him back in Week 9. He is a much better player than his stats show (25/360/4). I have him projected to catch five passes for 80 yards and one touchdown, leaving him 20 receiving yards from a 4X day.