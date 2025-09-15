Best Picks for Week 2 MNF DraftKings DFS: Nico Collins, Omarion Hampton and More
This week in the DFS market, DraftKings has a two-game slate, with half a million for first place for an entry fee of $20. To sell out this contest, they need 88,235 entries.
Two years ago, in Week 3, I had a team on the doorstep of winning $50,000 at about the two-minute warning in a low-scoring affair between the Rams and Bengals in Cincinnati. Puka Nacua (5/72 for the game) caught a 37-yard pass at the Bengals’ three-yard line. After a two-yard run and an incomplete pass, I still had my hand on my big payday. Unfortunately, Tutu Atwell caught a touchdown on the next play, pushing my team down to ninth place with $5,000 in winnings. The difference from my team tying for first place ($300,000) was the scoring between Dallas Goedert (5/41) and Tyler Higbee (5/71).
In the first game, Tampa Bay travels to Houston. Here’s a look at both teams’ projections:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 2 Fantasy Football Projections
Baker Mayfield, Quarterback (DK: $6,500)
Of the four quarterbacks on this slate, Mayfield rates slightly higher than Justin Herbert, with a $600 higher salary. Last year, the Bucs ran the ball much better than expected, leading to their quarterback setting career tops in passing yards (4,500) and touchdowns (44). The Texans gave up 31 touchdowns last year despite quarterbacks gaining only 3.8 yards per attempt with 49 sacks.
Bucky Irving, Running Back (DK: $7,200)
I don’t like Irving’s price this week. He is capable of posting a winning score, but Tampa will rotate in a second running back for sure. On the positive side, the Bucs had him on the field for 76% of their plays in Week 1, more than any game in 2024. Rachaad White will get touches with some value catching the ball. I would look elsewhere for a higher fantasy output.
Which Tampa wide receiver – Mike Evans ($6,800) or Emeka Egbuka (DK: $5,800)?
Despite coming off a great rookie game, Emeka Egbuka (4/67/2) is still the second fiddle in this offense due to his long history of success and scoring prowess. On the downside, he should see the Texans’ best cornerback (Derek Stingley) on many plays. In some cases, Evans drawing a more challenging defender is better than getting double-teamed on many plays. I favor Egbuka in this matchup, but so will be the DFS public.
Cade Otton, Tight End (DK: $3,500)
In Week 1, Otton was shut out on three targets. The Bucs had him on the field for 86% of their plays. When Chris Godwin was injured last year, he delivered winning stats in three consecutive games (8/100, 9/81/2, and 8/77/1). He should be one of the better values in this matchup.
Houston Texans Week 2 Fantasy Football Projections
I expect a big rebound game from Nico Collins, which should suggest starting C.J. Stroud in the DraftKings double-header matchup on Monday night. In Week 1, the Texans only passed for 188 yards with no touchdowns in a low-scoring affair against the Rams on the road. I have Stroud projected well above his over/under lines in the prop markets. I will be keying on him as my quarterback tonight.
Quarterbacks beat the Buccaneers’ defense for 4,464 passing yards and 26 touchdowns in 2024 while allowing a league high 418 completions and 630 pass attempts.
Nick Chubb, Running Back (DK: $5,000)
In a grinder game in Week 1, Houston had Chubb on the field for 51% of their plays while rotating in four other running backs. He ran the ball well (13/60) while receiving one target. He brings scoring potential, which tends to be an edge on short slates. Based on my outlook on him, he is the third-best running back in expected fantasy points (+2.48) per $1,000 invested at DraftKings.
Nico Collins, Wide Receiver (DK: $7,300)
In 2024, six wide receivers gained over 100 yards vs. the Bucs’ defense – Amon-Ra St. Brown (11/119), Drake London (12/154/1), Darnell Mooney (9/105/2), Rashod Bateman (4/121/1), CeeDee Lamb (7/105), and Adam Thielen (5/110/1), with five other wideouts gaining at least 75 yards.
In Week 1, the Falcons’ wide receivers had 14 catches for 139 yards and no touchdowns on 27 targets, while playing without their second-best wideout. I have Collins (8/104/1) lined up for a big day, which is only natural considering C.J. Stroud’s passing outlook.
Last year, Collins scored seven of his eight touchdowns at home while gaining 16.0 yards per catch (41/654) over seven matchups. He was also a dominant player in 2023 when playing in Houston (61/1,0002/8 over 10 games – only one TD on the road).
By starting Stroud this week in my DFS core lineup, I most likely should rotate in a second receiving option from Houston. In addition, it may not make sense to ride Nick Chubb with him unless this game ends up being high scoring. Jayden Higgins seems reasonably priced, despite only having three targets in Week 1 (2/32).
Here’s a look at the Texans’ wide receiver snap percentages from Week 1:
- Nico Collins (84%)
- Xavier Hutchinson (68%)
- Justin Watson (56%)
- Jayden Higgins (43%)
- Jaylin Noel (27%)
Los Angeles Chargers Week 2 Fantasy Football Projections
Justin Herbert, Quarterback ($5,900)
In Week 1 vs. the Chiefs, Herbert played at a high level while rotating his passes through his talented, deep wide receiving corps. He threw the ball more than expected, somewhat forced by small running lanes for the Chargers’ backs. Herbert also ran the ball seven times for 32 yards. His matchup projects better in overall scoring.
Omarion Hampton, Running Back ($5,800)
Despite gaining only 61 combined yards with two catches, Hampton looked the part of a future stud running back with value on all three downs. A summer eye issue led to Najee Harris only being on the field for 18% of the Chargers’ plays in Week 1. Hampton has the tools to deliver a 3X game in this matchup, which should play well in this format.
Coin Flipping the Chargers' Wide Receivers?
Last week, Los Angeles looked for their wideouts 28 times vs. Kansas City, leading to 19 catches for 232 yards and three touchdowns. They ranked second behind the Bills’ wide receivers, except for scoring and fantasy points (60.20). Here’s a look at their salaries, targets, and snaps in Week 1:
- Ladd McConkey (DK: $6,900), nine targets, and 85% of snaps
- Quintin Johnston (DK: $5,400), seven targets, and 82% of snaps
- Keenan Allen (DK: $4,800), 10 targets, and 62% of snaps
The Chargers also rotated in Keandre Lambert-Smith (22%), Derius Davis (12%), and Tre’ Harris (8%).
McConkey is the volume wide receiver in this offense with no impact games in his rookie season vs. the Raiders (5/39/1 and 5/95). In Week 18 last year, Johnston had his best showing of the year (13/186) against Las Vegas. He was on the field in that game for 55 plays compared to 51 by McConkey.
In his career, Allen has played against the Raiders in 18 games, leading to 106 catches for 1,178 yards and seven touchdowns on 164 targets (265.80 fantasy points – 15.63 FPPG).
Despite having the higher salary, McConkey rates this best for me of the Chargers’ wide receivers in this matchup based on fantasy points per $1,000 invested at DraftKings. I expect Allen to be the most popular due to his lower salary. Repeatability could be an issue for Johnston, potentially making him a trap on this slate.
The Chargers’ tight ends rank poorly on Monday night, partly due to a split role between Tyler Conklin and Will Dissly. If either player scored, they would most likely need about three catches for 30 yards to land on the winning ticket. Herbert will look for his touchdowns at the goal line, so cheating the tight end position may be viable this week.
Las Vegas Raiders Week 2 Fantasy Football Projections
Geno Smith, Quarterback (DK: $5,300)
Smith threw the ball well (362/1), highlighted by productive games from Brock Bowers (5/103) and Jakobi Meyers (8/87). The Raiders expect to have their star tight end in the starting lineup this week after leaving last week’s game twice with injuries.
In 2024, the Chargers’ defense held quarterbacks to 6.7 yards per pass attempt with 46 sacks. They allowed 3,762 passing yards and 24 passing touchdowns. Those stats were similar to Patrick Mahomes' outcomes (258/1 – 6.6 yards per pass attempt) in Week 1.
I’m expecting much better success running the ball in this matchup, which could steal away the scoring ceiling of Smith.
Ashton Jeanty, Running Back (DK: $7,000)
I’m bullish on Jeanty in this matchup, highlighted by some prop work in my Chargers/Raiders game preview earlier this week.
I could be on an early-season island with my expectations and projections for Jeanty, but opportunity is king when projecting running backs. The Raiders had him on the field for 86% of their plays in Week 1, but he managed only 40 yards on his 21 touches with a touchdown and two catches. Field conditions were a factor on some of his cuts, leading to loss of traction. The Raiders gave Jeanty 87.5% of their running back touch chances against the Patriots.
Last year, Los Angeles allowed 4.5 yards per carry to running backs (354/1,605/4) with a league-high 120 targets (85/485/3). In Week 1, the Chargers stifled the Chiefs’ running backs (11/41/0 with four catches for 13 yards on six targets).
In the end, the switch to a faster surface and some home cooking invite a much better day for Jeanty, and I’m chasing him down a fantasy rabbit hole until he pays off, highlighted by his favorable pricing compared to his ceiling.
Jakobi Meyers, Wide Receiver (DK: $4,900)
Meyers should be the Rodney Dangerfield award for wide receivers, as he tends to get “No Respect.” In 2024, he finished with 87 catches for 1,050 yards and four touchdowns, ranking him 19th at wide receiver in PPR formats, five slots below the much higher-priced Ladd McConkey. He beat the Chargers for nine catches for 123 yards and one touchdown at home last season in Week 18.
Los Angeles’ secondary struggled to defend Marquise Brown (10/99 on 16 targets) last week after Kansas City lost Xavier Worthy earlier in the game. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton combined for seven catches for 96 yards. Meyers is a viable salary savior based on his pricing and floor in most weeks.
The season-long fantasy market has love for Dont’e Thornton this summer due to his plus speed for his size (6’5” and 205 lbs.). He’ll battle Tre Tucker for snaps and big-play targets, but Tucker has a better salary ($3,400) at DraftKings and a higher snap count (90%) in Week 1.
Brock Bowers, Tight End ($6,300)
In GPP formats with more length in games, Bowers loses some of his tight end advantage due to many wide receivers being capable of matching his stats in any given week. At the tight end position, he is a huge edge, but it comes with a price (higher salary). On this two-game slate, Bowers rates well, even if another low-priced tight end posts a good game.
For him to get knocked off the winning ticket, three running backs and one tight end must outscore him, or four wide receivers. Bowers, coming into this game with injury news and limited practice, could be a factor in his daily game-playability. Last year, he scored double-digit fantasy points in both games (6/58 and 4/50/1) against the Chargers while receiving 17 combined targets.
In 2024, tight ends had 91 catches for 775 yards and two touchdowns on 126 targets against Los Angeles. They gained a league-low 8.5 yards per catch.
My Monday night lineup starts with C.J. Stroud and Nic Collins while locking in Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, and Brock Bowers. I must get one Tampa player on my ticket, and the defensive position is more of a coin flip. I'm hoping to get 55.5% of the DFS lineup right with my pregame prep, but a big payday requires the correct rotation of other options.