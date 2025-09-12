Chargers Vs. Raiders MNF Preview: Breakouts For Ashton Jeanty And Omarion Hampton
Heading into Week 2 of the NFL season, the Los Angeles Chargers sit in a three-way tie for first place with the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos. The Chargers come off an impressive win on both sides of the ball against the Chiefs, while Las Vegas grinded out a victory on a sloppy track in New England.
TV: ESPN
Time: 10:00 PM EST
Vegas Line (DraftKings): Los Angeles Chargers -3.0 points
Over/Under: 46.5
To help game managers set their rosters in Week 2, here’s a look at the game preview and projections for the Chargers and Raiders.
Los Angeles Chargers Week 2 Fantasy Football Projections
The Chargers ran close to a balanced offense in Week 1, with 25 runs and 34 passing plays. Justin Herbert looked sharp (318/3) while the Chiefs’ defense held them to only 3.6 yards per carry (25/90). Over one-third of the damage came via Herbert’s legs (7/32).
DraftKings set Los Angeles’s passing over/under at 253.5 yards (-112), which was below my early projections (280 yards). Herbert is -119 to go over 1.5 passing touchdowns. On Thursday night, there aren’t any props released for rushing or receiving yards. These lines will be added later in the week when they are released.
Omarion Hampton is -135 to score an anytime touchdown.
Las Vegas Raiders Week 2 Fantasy Football Projections
Footing was an issue for Ashton Jeanty in his first NFL start, leading to a dull showing (19/38/1 with two catches for two yards) despite scoring his first professional touchdown. Geno Smith threw the ball well (362/1), with Brock Bowers (5/103) and Jakobi Meyers (8/87) leading the way. His elite tight end came out of last week’s game with a knee issue, but Bowers is trending toward playing against the Chargers.
DraftKings set Smith’s passing over/under at 242.5 yards (-112). My early outlook is 264 passing yards with 1.5 passing touchdowns. The public is betting under in his touchdown prop (-129).
Week 2 Ashton Jeanty Betting Lines And Projections
Ashton Jeanty has an opening line of 69.5 rushing yards (-114). I expect big things on a faster surface, highlighted by my bullish protection in rushing yards (101). DraftKings set his rushing attempts at 17.5 (-126). Jeanty is -125 to score an anytime touchdown, with excellent odds if he has a big rushing game.
- 100+ yards (+376)
- 110+ yards (+563)
- 120+ yards (+880)
- 130+ yards (+1,380)
- 140+ yards (+2,100)
- 150+ yards (+3400)
From a betting perspective, how many times will Jeanty rush for over 150 yards this year? DraftKings laid a line that suggests he’ll do it once over 34 games. The Chargers struggled vs. the run last season (4.5 yards per carry by running backs), with four backs gaining over 100 yards (James Conner – 19/101, Derrick Henry – 24/140, Bijan Robinson – 26/102/1, Bucky Irving – 15/117, and Joe Mixon – 25/106/1).
