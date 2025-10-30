Best Ravens vs. Dolphins DraftKings Showdown Lineup Featuring Lamar Jackson
On Monday night, 15 teams tied for first place ($61,961.54) in the DraftKings Showdown game between the Commanders and the Chiefs. Rashee Rice (9/93/1 with 12 rushing yards) was the best fantasy player (25.50) in the game, but Patrick Mahomes (299/3 with two interceptions and 30 rushing yards) was the winning captain (37.44 fantasy points – 24.96 without the 1.5X multiplier.
Kareem Hunt (17.20 fantasy points) proved to be the winning value play, while Jeremy McNichols (11.80 fantasy points) was the back filler. No team entered a roster. No team entered a roster with Rice as the captain with the same mix of the other five players on their roster, which would have delivered a solo win for $500,000 by 0.81 fantasy points.
My best team finished in 591st place, 7.68 fantasy points off the pace.
With nine minutes and 25 seconds left in the game, Noah Gray beat his man for a potential 32-yard touchdown, but Patrick Mahomes overthrew him on the play.
It appeared that Gray looked back earlier than Mahomes expected, costing the Chiefs tight end a step and a half and a possible chance at the long touchdown. If he scored on the play, his fantasy score jumps by 10.20 fantasy points, enough to move into first place, with a hand on a half of a million dollar payday. No other team overlapped my roster.
The next showdown battle at DraftKings is between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins. In my Ravens/Dolphins game preview article, I included some DraftKings prop lines with player write-ups to highlight their potential value in this matchup.
Baltimore is a 7.5-point favorite in their road matchup with a game total of 50.5. Here’s a look at this week’s top skill players:
Week 9 Thursday Night Football Quarterback Projections
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (DK: $11,800)
Baltimore only threw the ball 75 times over its first three starts with Jackson behind center, leading to him gaining 9.6 yards per pass attempt. He averaged 240.7 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. Twelve of his 54 completions (22.2%) gained 20 yards or more.
Miami ranks 24th in quarterback defense (170.60 fantasy points) in PPR formats. They’ve allowed a league-high four rushing touches to QBs, with passers gaining 7.6 yards per attempt.
Here’s a look at Miami’s opposing quarterback passing stats this year:
- Daniel Jones (272/1)
- Drake Maye (230/2)
- Josh Allen (213/3)
- Justin Fields (226/1)
- Bryce Young (198/2)
- Justin Herbert (264/2)
- Dillon Gabriel (116/0)
- Kirk Cousins (173/0)
Only Justin Herbert attempted more than 31 passes vs. their defense.
Jackson has dominated the Dolphins’ defense in the past (2023 – 321/5 with 35 rushing yards, 2022 – 318/3 with nine runs for 119 yards and one more score, and 2019 – 324/5).
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (DK: $10,000)
Over his eight starts, Tagovailoa passed for 205 yards or fewer in six matchups. His best success came in Week 2 (315/2) when Tyreek Hill was still roaming the field. Despite the appearance of an uptick game (205/4) last week, he relied on quick passes to move the chains, which plays more into the Ravens’ hands in this matchup. Baltimore gets in trouble when quarterbacks attack them downfield, which they try to overcome with a strong pass rush.
The Ravens’ defense is allowing 260 passing yards per game, with quarterbacks averaging 36.2 passing attempts. They rank 23rd against quarterbacks (169.25 fantasy points).
- Josh Allen (394/2)
- Joe Flacco (199/1)
- Jared Goff (202/1)
- Patrick Mahomes (270/4)
- C.J. Stroud (244/4)
- Matthew Stafford (181/1)
- Caleb Williams (285/0)
Baltimore will slow down the clock with the run game, and Miami tends to need many plays to score. I expect Tagovailoa to struggle in this game, despite gaining some passing momentum in Week 8.
Week 9 Thursday Night Football Running Back Projections
Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens (DK: $11,000)
Over the last two games at home without Lamar Jackson behind center, Henry ran the ball better (24/122/0 and 21/71/2), with Baltimore gaining 296 and 355 offensive yards. He’s rushed for fewer than 90 yards in five of his seven games, compared to eight of his 19 starts in 2024.
Miami sits 28th in running back defense (210.20 fantasy points). with backs gaining 5.1 yards per carry. Three backs scored over 20.00 fantasy points.
- James Cook (19/108/1 with three catches for 10 yards – 20.80 fantasy points)
- Rico Dowdle (23/206/1 with three catches for 28 yards – 32.40 fantasy points)
- Kimani Vidal (18/124 with three catches for 14 yards and one score – 22.80 fantasy points)
I have Henry projected to run the ball 21 times for 116 yards, with a winning chance at scoring (150%).
Justice Hill offers the best fantasy value when the Ravens are chasing on the scoreboard or if Baltimore wins in a blowout game.
De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins (DK: $11,400)
Last week, the Dolphins revamped their offensive game plan, leading to quicker passes and more touches (44) for their running backs. Game score allowed Miami to run more while also capping the ceiling of Achane’s rushing attempts if repeated with fewer runs.
Over his first eight games, he posted a floor of 12.80 fantasy points in PPR formats. His pass-catching value is a massive edge in most games, leading to a competitive showing in a showdown slate. Achane averages 18 touches and 19.55 fantasy points per game while playing his best at home (26.20, 17.10, and 31.00 fantasy points).
The Ravens have struggled against running backs (199.20 fantasy points – 26th). They allow 4.8 yards per carry, with backs scoring 10 touchdowns. The Lions’ running backs gained 263 combined yards with four touchdowns and six catches. No other back gained over 61 rushing yards.
The DFS crowd will gravitate to Ollie Gordon after trending higher in Week 8 (66 combined yards with one touchdown and one catch). Miami could use him at the goal line, but the Ravens should allow fewer rushing attempts and plays to the Dolphins this week.
Week 9 Thursday Night Football Wide Receiver Projections
Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens (DK: $9,400)
I had Zay Flowers rated high last week with Lamar Jackson expected back. He played well (7/63 on nine targets), considering Baltimore only threw the ball 22 times for 186 yards. The Ravens’ top wideout has gained over 70 yards receiving in four (7/1/43/1, 7/75, 7/74, and 6/72) of his seven starts, while having a floor of six catches in five starts. His only touchdown came in Week 1.
DeAndre Hopkins gets low targets, but he is capable of scoring a touchdown. When at his best last season, Rashod Bateman made big plays and scored in close. His role has been less defined in 2025, but he is more than capable of producing a winning game for his salary.
Miami graded well in wide receiver defense (205.10 fantasy points – 5th), helped by facing only 77 targets (fifth lowest) and allowing 681 receiving yards (861 – 2nd). Wideouts are gaining only 11.2 yards per catch. Four players gained over 60 receiving yards.
- Michael Pittman (6/80/1)
- Garrett Wilson (6/82/1)
- Tetairoa McMillan (6/73)
- Ladd McConkey (7/100/1)
Flowers should have a double-digit floor in fantasy points, but he’ll need a touchdown to produce a 2X fantasy day for each $1,000 of salary invested.
Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins (DK: $10,400)
Waddle stepped up his game with Tyreek Hill injured, giving the fantasy market memories of his first three years (104/1,015,6, 75/,1356/8, and 72/1,014/4) in the NFL. He gained over 90 yards in three (6/110/1, 6/95, and 5/99/1) of his last four games. On his down days, Waddle scored fewer than 10.00 fantasy points in three matchups (7.00, 3/48, and 2.50) while having six targets or fewer in six of his eight starts.
Baltimore sits 27th in fantasy points (269.40) to wide receivers, with them gaining 11.4 yards per attempt. Five wideouts gained 60 receiving yards or more.
- Keon Coleman (8/112/1)
- Khalil Shakir (6/64)
- Amon-Ra St. Browns (7/77/1)
- Xavier Worthy (5/83)
- Christian Kirk (4/64)
- Rome Odunze (7/114)
Waddle should see plenty of targets in this game, and he has the skill set to hit on a big play. Miami has two offensive weapons (Waddle and Achane), who will command the ball in this game.
Malik Washington brings a chain mover skill set with occasional scoring chances. His only game with over 10.00 fantasy points (4/36/1) came last week. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is the dark horse on this showdown slate. He only has eight catches for 60 yards in his first year with Miami. Over the past month, the Dolphins had him on the field for 72.0% of their snaps. In 2024 with the Titans, Westbrook-Ikhine produced four playable outcomes (2/39/1, 5/50/1, 2/117/1, 2/48/1, and 3/61/2) over a seven-game stretch midseason.
Week 9 Thursday Night Football Tight End Projections
The Dolphins don’t have a viable tight end to play on this showdown slate unless they give Greg Dulcich more snaps (28% in his first game with Miami). His last season of value came in 2022 (33/411/2) for the Broncos.
Baltimore is about league average defending tight ends (99.50 fantasy points). No player has gained over 60 receiving yards, with two players scoring touchdowns (Dalton Kincaid – 4/48/1 and Tyler Higbee – 4/40/1).
The Dolphins' only pulse this year came over three games with Darren Waller on the field (3/27/2, 5/78/1, and 2/12/1).
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (DK: $5,000)
After two empty games (1/5 and 1/2) to open the season, Andrews was the winning captain’s pick in Week 3 vs. the Lions. He caught all six of his targets for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, Andrews was worthless without Lamar Jackson behind center over four games (7/30, 2/22, 4/24, and 3/34).
Miami has struggled with tight ends (125.90 fantasy points) this year. They’ve caught 83.3% of their targets while accounting for 30.3% of the team’s completions and 30.1% of their receiving yards.
- Tyler Warren (7/76)
- Dalton Kincaid (5/66/1)
- Mason Taylor (5/65)
- Oronde Gadsden (7/68)
- Kyle Pitts (9/59)
Last season, the Ravens’ tight ends scored a league-high 18 touchdowns, showcasing their scoring value in close. Andrews is a value based on his career path, but Isaiah Likely is now getting more snaps. In addition, Baltimore will rotate in Charlie Kolar for about 44.8% of their plays.
Best Week 9 Thursday Night Football DraftKings Showdown DFS Lineup
Here's the layout for this matchup:
- Lamar Jackson
- Derrick Henry or Zay Flowers
- De’Von Achane or Jaylen Waddle
- Mark Andrews/Isaiah Likely/Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
To get a fourth top player at the flex position, Isaiah Likely or Nick Westbrook-Ikhine appear to be the best cheat options. Both kickers appear to be in plays based on this price, along with Rashod Bateman.