Monday Night Football brings a high-stakes Rams vs. Falcons matchup with major DFS implications on DraftKings Showdown slates. With elite talent like Bijan Robinson headlining the game and multiple touchdown-dependent backs in play, choosing the right running back mix is critical for lineup construction. Below, we break down the best running backs to target, weighing salary, usage, matchup data, and realistic ceiling outcomes.

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons (DK: $11,800)

Over the past six weeks, Robinson scored over 29.00 fantasy points four times in DraftKings scoring. He comes off back-to-back impressive games in combined yards (175 and 168) while scoring once in each contest and offering a high floor in catches (8 and 7). Robinson (2,026) has already gained over 2,000 combined yards while setting career highs in catches (71) and receiving yards (776).

Shawn Childs

The Rams sit seventh in running back defense (304.40 fantasy points) in PPR formats. They’ve allowed only five rushing touchdowns, with backs gaining 4.0 yards per carry. Los Angeles will give up more damage in the passing game (72/552/2 – 7.8 yards per catch) to running backs.

Week 5 (34.20 – Christian McCaffrey – 139 combined yards with one touchdown and eight catches)

Week 10 (31.90 – 49ers – 20/70/1 with 11 catches for 78 yards)

Week 13 (31.70 – CAR – 35/141 with five catches for 66 yards and one touchdown)

Week 16 (42.80 – SEA – 20/132/2 with seven catches for 86 yards)

Robinson will be highly owned on this slate, with the talent and opportunity to be the best player in the game. His salary is reasonable for his success this year, but touchdowns are required for him to hit impact status in the matchup.

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams (DK: $9,600)

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last week, Williams had his second-highest total of rushing attempts (23). The Rams have given him over 15 carries only twice over his last 12 starts. He has only had one 100 rushing game (25/114/1) while having two catches or fewer in nine of his previous 10 contests. Williams scored six times over his last six matchups.

Shawn Childs

The Falcons have shown disaster downside vs. running backs three times this season.

San Francisco (34/163/2 with eight catches for 82 yards)

Miami (37/141 with eight catches for 44 yards and two touchdowns)

Indianapolis (33/248/3 with four catches for 40 yards)

Atlanta allows 4.5 yards per carry to running backs, with them scoring 14 touchdowns. They rank 19th in running back defense (350.10 fantasy points).

Williams has one impact game (131 combined yards with two touchdowns and 10 catches) this season while scoring over 20.00 fantasy points in three other matchups (20.40, 22.40, and 21.8). His rotation role with Blake Corum restricts his ceiling, making him a challenging foundation player on showdown slates. I have Williams on a path to score 16.54 fantasy points in this game, making him a slight underdog given his price.

Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams (DK: $4,600)

There’s been a lot to like about Corum over his last four games. He’s scored over 13.00 points in each matchup, leading to 370 combined yards with five touchdowns and two catches. His best showing came in Week 14 (13/128/2 with one catch for three yards). Corum tends to be on the field for about one-third of the Rams’ plays. His salary is favorable for his recent success, but touchdowns have accounted for 43.2% of his fantasy points (69.40) over his recent uptick in play.

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons (DK: $3,800)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the NFL Berlin Game at Olympic Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Allgeier continues to be a touchdown sniper at the goal line (8 TDs), frustrating Bijan Robinson teams. He’s gaining only 3.8 yards per carry with one rush over 20 yards. The Falcons gave him a season-high 16 carries in Week 16 (79 yards). His scoreless streak sits at three games. Allgeier has run the ball better on the road (72/320/4 – 4.4 yards per carry). He’s gaining only 2.9 yards per rush at home over six games (54/155/4).

For Allgeier to find his way onto the winning ticket tonight, he will need to score over 11.00 fantasy points, putting him in the range of kickers and defenses as backend fillers. His matchup isn’t ideal, but Atlanta will call his number multiple times inside the five-yard line.

