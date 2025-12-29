Rams vs. Falcons DraftKings Showdown QB Strategy: Matthew Stafford vs. Kirk Cousins

The Los Angeles Rams appeared destined to be the top seed in the NFC after the first 12 weeks of the season (11-2), but they tripped up in Carolina vs. the Panthers and lost home-field advantage in a one-point loss to the Seahawks on the road in Week 16. The Rams had a 16-point lead with about 13 and a half minutes left in the game vs. Seattle.

If Los Angeles wins their final two games and the 49ers lose to Seattle in Week 18, the Rams will face the Panthers/Buccaneers winner on the road. One more loss by LA puts them on a path to face the three seed (the Chicago Bears or the Philadelphia Eagles).

The Falcons are playing for pride while wondering how they lost five games by less than a touchdown. Their two crushing blows came in Week 11 to the Panthers (30-27 at home), when Bryce Young beat them for 448 passing yards with three touchdowns after passing for fewer than 200 yards in their previous seven matchups. A loss to the Jets on the road in Week 13 (27-24) was also devastating due to allowing 10 points to New York over the final 2:00 minutes of the game.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (DK: $10,800)

Over the first 15 games, Stafford had 40 passing touchdowns with only five interceptions while averaging 279 passing yards per game. He scored over 25.00 fantasy points (four-point passing TDs formats) in eight matchups, with half coming on the road. The loss of Davante Adams should be a factor in his touchdown in this game, but Stafford has done an excellent job incorporating his tight ends over the past nine games (70/695/10 on 95 targets).

Shawn Childs

The Rams (300.05) and Falcons (295.35) rank 14th and 15th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, but Los Angeles has faced 81 more passes while allowing only 6.7 yards per pass attempt. Four quarterbacks passed for at least three touchdowns against Atlanta.

Baker Mayfield (167/5)

Tua Tagovailoa (205/4)

Bryce Young (448/3)

Sam Darnold (249/3)

The Rams project to have a balanced offense in this week’s matchup, but they want to attack with the passing game. Stafford has a reasonable chance at a 2X outcome, which tends to work in showdown formats. If this matchup is higher-scoring, it invites more talented players to the DFS team-building table. I have Rams’ quarterback projected to pass for 251 yards with two scores.

Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons (DK: $9,000)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cousins flashed in Week 16 (373/3) despite playing without his top wide receiver, Drake London. Since taking over the starting quarterback job for the Falcons, he has unlocked the keys to Kyle Pitts’s upside (7/82, 6/90, 11/168/3, and 7/57/1). Cousins scored fewer than 20.00 fantasy points in his other five starts.

Here are the quarterbacks that had the most success vs. Los Angeles:

Jalen Hurts (266 combined yards with four touchdowns)

Mac Jones (342/2 and 319/3)

Bryce Young (206/3)

Jacoby Brissett (293 combined yards with two touchdowns)

Jared Goff (338/3)

Drake London was on the field for 69% of the Falcons’ plays in Week 16. He remains limited in practice due to a knee issue, but Atlanta still expects him to play. Cousins doesn’t project well for me in this matchup (216 passing yards with 1.5 TDs), as the Falcons tend to finish drives in the red zone with rushing scores. I have him in my DFS showdown fade column in this contest.

