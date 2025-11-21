Best Week 12 DraftKings DFS Lineup Featuring A Caleb Williams-Rome Odunze Stack
If you want to win big money playing DFS fantasy football, you need to play in DraftKings GPP tournaments. These are tough tournaments to win, but they come with big rewards. You'll need to have the right mix of chalk and contrarian options. We are here to help you win one of these tournaments. This is the perfect DraftKings lineup for GPP tournaments in Week 12.
QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
DraftKings Price: $5,700
Williams has a great matchup this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers and comes with a reasonable price tag. Going with a quarterback like Jalen Hurts or Drake Maye would have really limited what else we could do with the rest of our roster, and we've seen Williams have huge upside.
RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
DraftKings Price: $6,700
There is some concern surrounding Henderson with Rhamondre Stevenson likely returning this week. However, he has the kind of dynamic upside that you need to win a tournament like this. He's been on fire and should keep that going this week in a great matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
RB David Montgomery, Detroit Lions
DraftKings Price: $5,300
The Lions should run the ball a ton against the New York Giants this week, and have plenty of success doing it. Because of the price, we went with Montgomery over Jahmyr Gibbs, who cost $8,300. We expect the Lions to build a significant lead in this game, which tends to lead to more Montgomery snaps for the Lions.
WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs
DraftKings Price: $7,700
Rice will play against the Indianapolis Colts this week. They have a strong defense, but have struggled against wide receivers this season. Even with Sauce Gardner now in Indy, we still expect the Chiefs' top wideout to have a big game.
WR Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears
DraftKings Price: $6,100
Odunze is the pass-catcher that we are going to stack with Williams. If you want to win a GPP tournament, you will most likely need to hit on a big stack with a quarterback and his top target for the week.
WR Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
DraftKings Price: $4,800
With Marvin Harrison Jr out last week, Wilson had a massive game. He caught 15 passes for 185 yards. Harrison is out again this week, and we are hoping to catch lightning in a bottle twice with Wilson, who comes with a cheap price tag.
TE Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
DraftKings Price: $3,900
Usually, we'd try to avoid starting two players from the same team. However, we are willing to go with Henry here despite already starting Henderson because of how great the matchup is against a horrific Bengals defense.
Flex AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
DraftKings Price: $5,900
There was no way that we weren't going to get a piece of this Eagles offense against the Dallas Cowboys' defense. We went with the best option in the passing attack in a game that we expect to be a shootout.
DST Ravens
DraftKings Price: $3,900
We went with Baltimore over Seattle because of the price difference. It may have only saved us $100, but it was the difference between AJ Brown and Tyrone Tracy Jr in our flex spot.