Fantasy Football Week 12 Start 'Em And Sit' Em: Rome Odunze Vs. Zay Flowers
Welcome to a new wide receiver Start ‘Em and Sit’ Em decision for Week 12!
In this article, we’ll be taking a look at whether fantasy owners should be starting Zay Flowers against the New York Jets or Rome Odunze against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both players have been scuffling a bit as of late, so this will be a tough decision as we head into the weekend.
Shawn Childs has a great Week 12 wide receiver projections article that dives into the numbers behind this decision (and others!), but let’s go through the decision and see if we can come up with our own thoughts on Zay Flowers vs. Rome Odunze this week.
WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
Zay Flowers is currently WR23 on the year and is ranked as WR22 this week. Flowers has been about as consistent as it comes this year, but that's not necessarily a good thing. He's consistently catching 4-7 passes per game for 60-80 yards, but has yet to post a 100-yard receiving game. He's also only scored one touchdown all season. The third-year player has 53 receptions for 703 receiving yards and one touchdown on the year.
Jackson has been limited at practice all week, so that's some news we'll have to watch leading up to game time. But if Lamar Jackson is on the field this weekend, Flowers' fortunes should be set up for success against the Jets.
Flowers will face a Jets team this weekend that has allowed the 10th-least fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. However, they also traded their best cornerback two weeks ago and just gave up a big game to Stefon Diggs, so the numbers are a bit misleading here.
WR Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears
Ranked as our WR19 this week, Rome Odunze is currently WR15 on the season. The second-year player has 39 receptions for 600 receiving yards and six touchdowns on the year.
While his season-long numbers are very good, Odunze's start to the 2025 season was better than his most recent performances as he's put up less than 50 yards in three of his last five games. He's also only scored one touchdown since Week 4.
Odunze has a dream matchup this weekend as he gets to face a Pittsburgh Steelers squad that has allowed the most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. If he continues to see the solid usage he's been seeing, Odunze is set up for success this weekend.
The Verdict
While Flowers provides a high floor as the only elite receiver in the Ravens' offense, his ceiling has been limited this season. There's also a very good chance that the Ravens won't need to air it out much against an awful Jets squad.
With an excellent matchup against the Steelers on tap, Odunze has the obvious opponent advantage this weekend. And that game should be much closer, which will lead to increased opportunities for Odunze.
With all of that in mind, I’m locking in Rome Odunze over Zay Flowers for Week 12.