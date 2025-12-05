Best Week 14 DraftKings DFS Lineup Featuring A Jacoby Brissett-Michael Wilson Stack
If you want to win big money playing DFS on DraftKings, you need to get into their GPP tournaments. While you can win a ton of money on a small buy-in, they aren't easy to win. You need a nearly perfect lineup with a mix of chalk and contrarian options. This is the perfect DraftKings GPP tournament lineup for the Sunday Slate in Week 14.
QB Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals
DraftKings Price: $5,700
Brissett has scored more than 20 fantasy points on DraftKings in seven consecutive games and has thrown the ball at least 40 times in four straight games. Despite his great price, he's still a contrarian pick because of the matchup. We are going to roll the dice on him.
RB De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
DraftKings Price: $8,800
We paid up on the running backs this week. Achane has been an elite option all season, and there is no reason to believe that will change this week. He has more PPR upside than any running back in the league and is going up against a declining defense who recently traded away their top run-stopper, Quinnen Williams.
RB James Cook, Buffalo Bills
DraftKings Price: $7,800
As I said, we paid up for running backs this week. Here we go with James Cook up against the Cincinnati Bengals, who have not been able to stop any running backs this season. They have given up by far the most fantasy points to running backs this season.
WR Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
DraftKings Price: $5,600
It looks like Marvin Harrison Jr will be sidelined this week, which makes stacking Brissett with Wilson an easy choice. In the two games he played without Harrison, he caught 25 of 33 targets for 303 yards.
WR Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
DraftKings Price: $5,200
Watson always had big-play boom-or-bust upside, but he's been serving as the Packers' WR1, which has significantly dropped his likelihood of busting. It's always a risk when starting a Green Bay wideout, but he's well worth this risk at this price based on his recent production.
WR Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets
DraftKings Price: $4,600
You have to swing for the fences in GPP tournaments, and that's what we did here. After his big Week 13, in which he caught eight of 12 targets for 102 yards and a touchdown, we know that he could very well do next to nothing this week. However, his athletic upside makes him a big-play threat, and he could be the Jets' WR1 again this week. We are taking the risk for the potential reward.
TE Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints
DraftKings Price: $2,700
Hill is the ultimate upside option in fantasy football. While he will give you plenty of bust games, he also has a rare skill set. We are just a week removed from him leading the Saints in carries with 10. He also catches passes, throws touchdowns, and is a tremendous red zone threat.
FLEX Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
DraftKings Price: $6,800
We saved money elsewhere, so we were able to plug Jacobs into our flex spot. That's about as good of a flex option as you're going to get in DFS. He had a slight edge over Chase Brown, who would have been our other option.
DST Washington Commanders
DraftKings Price: $2,800
The Commanders play the Minnesota Vikings this week. They will be getting JJ McCarthy back from injury. No further explanation needed.
Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21