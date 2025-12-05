Best Week 14 DraftKings DFS Lineup Featuring A Jacoby Brissett-Michael Wilson Stack

If you want to win big money playing DFS on DraftKings, you need to get into their GPP tournaments. While you can win a ton of money on a small buy-in, they aren't easy to win. You need a nearly perfect lineup with a mix of chalk and contrarian options. This is the perfect DraftKings GPP tournament lineup for the Sunday Slate in Week 14.

QB Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

DraftKings Price: $5,700

Brissett has scored more than 20 fantasy points on DraftKings in seven consecutive games and has thrown the ball at least 40 times in four straight games. Despite his great price, he's still a contrarian pick because of the matchup. We are going to roll the dice on him.

RB De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs for a gain during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $8,800

We paid up on the running backs this week. Achane has been an elite option all season, and there is no reason to believe that will change this week. He has more PPR upside than any running back in the league and is going up against a declining defense who recently traded away their top run-stopper, Quinnen Williams.

RB James Cook, Buffalo Bills

DraftKings Price: $7,800

As I said, we paid up for running backs this week. Here we go with James Cook up against the Cincinnati Bengals, who have not been able to stop any running backs this season. They have given up by far the most fantasy points to running backs this season.

WR Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals receiver Michael Wilson (14) signals a first down after his catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $5,600

It looks like Marvin Harrison Jr will be sidelined this week, which makes stacking Brissett with Wilson an easy choice. In the two games he played without Harrison, he caught 25 of 33 targets for 303 yards.

WR Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

DraftKings Price: $5,200

Watson always had big-play boom-or-bust upside, but he's been serving as the Packers' WR1, which has significantly dropped his likelihood of busting. It's always a risk when starting a Green Bay wideout, but he's well worth this risk at this price based on his recent production.

WR Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets

DraftKings Price: $4,600

You have to swing for the fences in GPP tournaments, and that's what we did here. After his big Week 13, in which he caught eight of 12 targets for 102 yards and a touchdown, we know that he could very well do next to nothing this week. However, his athletic upside makes him a big-play threat, and he could be the Jets' WR1 again this week. We are taking the risk for the potential reward.

TE Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) walks off the field after the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $2,700

Hill is the ultimate upside option in fantasy football. While he will give you plenty of bust games, he also has a rare skill set. We are just a week removed from him leading the Saints in carries with 10. He also catches passes, throws touchdowns, and is a tremendous red zone threat.

FLEX Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

DraftKings Price: $6,800

We saved money elsewhere, so we were able to plug Jacobs into our flex spot. That's about as good of a flex option as you're going to get in DFS. He had a slight edge over Chase Brown, who would have been our other option.

DST Washington Commanders

DraftKings Price: $2,800

The Commanders play the Minnesota Vikings this week. They will be getting JJ McCarthy back from injury. No further explanation needed.

